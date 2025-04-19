Ojeda clocked a 2:19.5354s around Mount Panorama, beating the time set by Will Davison to the tune of 0.3655s before the first of two red flags was drawn.

“Awesome lap,” said Ojeda.

“Massive credit to the crew, they’ve been awesome. They’ve put in a lot of work since the off-season from the last 6 Hour to get our M4 rocket going as strong as it was.

“Awesome to do the lap. Looking forward to the race tomorrow. We just want to have a good weekend. It’s a production car race, with production cars anything can go wrong.

“It’s a crazy grid with 72 cars. We’ll just stay in the fight for as long as we can and if we find ourselves in the right spot come the final hour then we’ll be gunning for it.”

Cameron Crick will start the #118 BMW M2 from 69th after his car went into limp mode and was towed back to pit lane.

The second red flag drew an early end to the session, just a minute shy of the session’s scheduled distance when the #143 BMW 1M of Harry Inwood stopped out of Forrest’s Elbow.

Inwood made contact with the #140 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution of Oliver Loiacono on approach to the Elbow, damaging the BMW.

David Russell completed the top three, his 2:20.2641 putting him 0.7287s adrift of Ojeda.

Thomas Randle and Anton De Pasquale rounded out the all-BMW top five before the HSV GTS of Brandon Madden, who wound up 2.5907s away from the pace-setting Ojeda.

Zak Best was the first of the non-Class X cars in the Class A2 Ford Mustang. His time, a 2:22.4903s, put him nearly three seconds off pole position.

Cody Gillis was the quickest in Class A1 in 18th overall. Courtney Prince led Class B1 in 19th while Chris Holdt topped Class B2 in 27th.

Patrick Navin led Class C in 40th. Alice Buckley led Class D in 42nd. Class E went the way of Adam Brewer in 58th.

Results: 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Qualifying, Mount Panorama