Ojeda clocked a 2:19.5354s around Mount Panorama, beating the time set by Will Davison to the tune of 0.3655s before the first of two red flags was drawn.
“Awesome lap,” said Ojeda.
“Massive credit to the crew, they’ve been awesome. They’ve put in a lot of work since the off-season from the last 6 Hour to get our M4 rocket going as strong as it was.
“Awesome to do the lap. Looking forward to the race tomorrow. We just want to have a good weekend. It’s a production car race, with production cars anything can go wrong.
“It’s a crazy grid with 72 cars. We’ll just stay in the fight for as long as we can and if we find ourselves in the right spot come the final hour then we’ll be gunning for it.”
Cameron Crick will start the #118 BMW M2 from 69th after his car went into limp mode and was towed back to pit lane.
The second red flag drew an early end to the session, just a minute shy of the session’s scheduled distance when the #143 BMW 1M of Harry Inwood stopped out of Forrest’s Elbow.
Inwood made contact with the #140 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution of Oliver Loiacono on approach to the Elbow, damaging the BMW.
David Russell completed the top three, his 2:20.2641 putting him 0.7287s adrift of Ojeda.
Thomas Randle and Anton De Pasquale rounded out the all-BMW top five before the HSV GTS of Brandon Madden, who wound up 2.5907s away from the pace-setting Ojeda.
Zak Best was the first of the non-Class X cars in the Class A2 Ford Mustang. His time, a 2:22.4903s, put him nearly three seconds off pole position.
Cody Gillis was the quickest in Class A1 in 18th overall. Courtney Prince led Class B1 in 19th while Chris Holdt topped Class B2 in 27th.
Patrick Navin led Class C in 40th. Alice Buckley led Class D in 42nd. Class E went the way of Adam Brewer in 58th.
Results: 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour Qualifying, Mount Panorama
|Pos
|Num
|Class
|Driver
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|1
|X
|Jayden Ojeda
|BMW M4 F82
|2:19.5354
|2
|23
|X
|Will Davison
|BMW M3 F80 LCI Comp
|2:19.9009
|0.3655
|0.3655
|3
|81
|X
|David Russell
|BMW M4 F82
|2:20.2641
|0.7287
|0.3632
|4
|92
|X
|Thomas Randle
|BMW M2 Comp
|2:20.5348
|0.9994
|0.2707
|5
|115
|X
|Anton De Pasquale
|BMW M4 F82
|2:20.9941
|1.4587
|0.4593
|6
|10
|X
|Brandon Madden
|HSV GTS VF
|2:22.1261
|2.5907
|1.132
|7
|21
|A2
|Zak Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|2:22.4903
|2.9549
|0.3642
|8
|90
|X
|Grant Johnson
|BMW M3 F80 LCI Comp
|2:23.2221
|3.6867
|0.7318
|9
|9
|A2
|Tyler Mecklem
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:23.4064
|3.8710
|0.1843
|10
|30
|A2
|Aaron Seton
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:23.4175
|3.8821
|0.0111
|11
|25
|A2
|Lindsay Kearns
|Ford Mustang GT FM
|2:24.6540
|5.1186
|1.2365
|12
|50
|A2
|Graham Cheney
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:24.7274
|5.1920
|0.0734
|13
|18
|A2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|2:24.8221
|5.2867
|0.0947
|14
|101
|A2
|Ryder Quinn
|Chevrolet Camaro 2SS
|2:24.8768
|5.3414
|0.0547
|15
|154
|X
|Zac Soutar
|BMW M3 F80 LCI Comp
|2:24.9220
|5.3866
|0.0452
|16
|60
|X
|Oscar Targett
|BMW M4 F82
|2:25.1648
|5.6294
|0.2428
|17
|48
|A2
|Steve Owen
|Lexus RC RCF
|2:25.2018
|5.6664
|0.037
|18
|93
|A1
|Cody Gillis
|BMW M2 F87
|2:28.3286
|8.7932
|3.1268
|19
|999
|B1
|Courtney Prince
|BMW 340i F30
|2:28.9233
|9.3879
|0.5947
|20
|17
|A1
|Tim Colombrita
|BMW M135i F20
|2:29.4741
|9.9387
|0.5508
|21
|140
|A1
|Oliver Loiacono
|Mitsubishi Lancer
|2:30.4406
|10.9052
|0.9665
|22
|42
|A1
|Brodi Dominic
|BMW M135i F20
|2:30.8925
|11.3571
|0.4519
|23
|89
|A2
|Braydan Willmington
|Ford Mustang GT FN
|2:31.0159
|11.4805
|0.1234
|24
|222
|A1
|Iain Salteri
|Volkswagen Golf R
|2:31.0167
|11.4813
|0.0008
|25
|143
|A1
|Harry Inwood
|BMW 1M E82
|2:31.2363
|11.7009
|0.2196
|26
|71
|A1
|Paolo Buccini
|BMW M140i F20
|2:31.7120
|12.1766
|0.4757
|27
|19
|B2
|Chris Holdt
|BMW M3 E92
|2:31.9084
|12.3730
|0.1964
|28
|45
|A1
|Ryan Godfrey
|Mercedes-Benz AMG A45
|2:32.3362
|12.8008
|0.4278
|29
|3
|B2
|Scott Tidyman
|Holden Commodore VF
|2:32.9825
|13.4471
|0.6463
|30
|7
|A1
|Daniel Natoli
|Audi TTRS Coupe
|2:33.1306
|13.5952
|0.1481
|31
|91
|A1
|Mitchell Randall
|Mercedes-Benz A45
|2:33.1931
|13.6577
|0.0625
|32
|94
|A1
|Adam Wallis
|BMW 1M E82
|2:33.2154
|13.6800
|0.0223
|33
|6
|B2
|Adam Gosling
|BMW M3 E92
|2:33.7662
|14.2308
|0.5508
|34
|73
|A1
|Lee Partridge
|Ford Focus RS
|2:33.7804
|14.2450
|0.0142
|35
|88
|A1
|Craig Allan
|Mitsubishi Lancer
|2:34.6364
|15.1010
|0.8560
|36
|69
|B2
|Michael Ferns
|Holden Commodore VF
|2:34.7917
|15.2563
|0.1553
|37
|57
|A1
|Ed Kreamer
|Mitsubishi Lancer
|2:34.8401
|15.3047
|0.0484
|38
|32
|B2
|Anthony Jewell
|Holden Commodore VE
|2:34.8676
|15.3322
|0.0275
|39
|67
|A1
|Scott Green
|Mitsubishi Lancer
|2:35.1272
|15.5918
|0.2596
|40
|77
|C
|Patrick Navin
|Volkswagen Scirocco
|2:35.2028
|15.6674
|0.0756
|41
|84
|C
|James Hay
|Volkswagen Scirocco
|2:35.2185
|15.6831
|0.0157
|42
|500
|D
|Alice Buckley
|Subaru BRZ FA24
|2:35.2237
|15.6883
|0.0052
|43
|787
|C
|Allan Letcher
|Hyundai i30N Sedan
|2:35.8606
|16.3252
|0.6369
|44
|5
|D
|Issac Demellweek
|Toyota GR86 ZN8
|2:36.5014
|16.9660
|0.6408
|45
|51
|C
|James Keene
|Volkswagen Golf R
|2:36.7352
|17.1998
|0.2338
|46
|70
|D
|Allan Jarvis
|Volkswagen Polo Gti
|2:38.2423
|18.7069
|1.5071
|47
|80
|D
|Ric Shaw
|Mazda RX-8 Series 1
|2:38.6829
|19.1475
|0.4406
|48
|4
|C
|Tony Auddino
|Holden Astra HSV VXR
|2:39.4595
|19.9241
|0.7766
|49
|82
|D
|Hayden Jackson
|Mazda RX-8 Series 1
|2:39.5191
|19.9837
|0.0596
|50
|14
|A1
|Liam Moyse
|Ford FPV GT
|2:40.1305
|20.5951
|0.6114
|51
|105
|B1
|Aaron Zerefos
|BMW 135i E82
|2:41.1006
|21.5652
|0.9701
|52
|22
|D
|Andre Simon
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:41.6994
|22.1640
|0.5988
|53
|86
|D
|Jamie Westaway
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:42.3353
|22.7999
|0.6359
|54
|55
|D
|Daniel Flanagan
|Subaru BRZ
|2:42.5794
|23.0440
|0.2441
|55
|128
|D
|Aston Davis
|Subaru BRZ
|2:42.6682
|23.1328
|0.0888
|56
|15
|D
|Caleb Hefren
|Toyota 86 GTS
|2:42.9844
|23.4490
|0.3162
|57
|44
|D
|Robert Scott
|Mazda RX-8 Series 1
|2:44.4704
|24.9350
|1.4860
|58
|20
|E
|Adam Brewer
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:44.5287
|24.9933
|0.0583
|59
|43
|C
|Nick Winsor
|Holden Astra HSV VXR
|2:44.7328
|25.1974
|0.2041
|60
|322
|D
|Chris Sutton
|Toyota 86 GTS ZN6
|2:47.0230
|27.4876
|2.2902
|61
|58
|D
|Annabelle Rolfo
|Toyota GR86
|2:48.3468
|28.8114
|1.3238
|62
|78
|C
|Matthew Dicinoski
|Holden Astra HSV VXR
|2:49.3328
|29.7974
|0.986
|63
|35
|E
|Ronin Lindenmayer
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:50.4369
|30.9015
|1.1041
|64
|76
|E
|Greg Boyle
|Mazda 3 SP23
|2:54.1728
|34.6374
|3.7359
|65
|710
|D
|Shane Logan
|Toyota Camry XV20
|2:56.2878
|36.7524
|2.115
|66
|53
|E
|Dion Pangalos
|Mazda 3 SP25
|2:59.6026
|40.0672
|3.3148
|67
|28
|B1
|Garry Mennell
|BMW 335i E92
|No time
|68
|41
|A2
|Ben Gersekowski
|Holden R8 Clubsport
|No time
|69
|118
|X
|Cameron Crick
|BMW M2 Comp
|No time
