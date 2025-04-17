Jayden Ojeda and Simon Hodges are going for their third straight win together and will once again bring George Miedecke along for that attempt.
Miedecke was part of the winning team in 2024 in the BMW M4 and is looking for his second win.
This year’s entry list features a smorgasbord of production cars split across eight classes.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.
When is the Bathurst 6 Hour?
The 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour takes place on April 18-20 across Easter.
What are the different classes?
X – Ultimate Performance
Class X is for the fastest production cars. The BMW M2, M3, and M4 are among the most popular cars. Other eligible cars include the Holden HSV GTS VF, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, Audi RS3, and the Audi TT RS Plus.
A1 – Extreme Performance Forced Induction
Class A1 features a wide variety of turbocharged cars including the Audi TT, B Ford Focus, Mercedes-Benz A45, Subaru Impreza WRX, and Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus and FG.
Popular cars include the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X and the BMW 1M, M2, M135i, and M140i.
A2 – Extreme Performance Naturally Aspirated
Class A2 has a narrower variety of cars. Its most popular cars are the Ford Mustang. It also features a Chevrolet Camaro and a Holden R8 Clubsport.
B1 – High Performance Forced Induction
Class B1 is open to a bunch of different cars but this year only features four turbocharged BMW production cars – albeit, a variety with the 335i, 135i, and 340i.
B2 – High Performance Naturally Aspirated
Class B2 features a pair of BMW E92s and three Holden Commodores.
C – Performance
Class C performance is popular with hot hatches and features a diverse mix of cars, including the Volkswagen Golf and Scirocco, a trio of Holden Astras, and one Hyundai i30 N.
D – Production
Class D has a bumper grid this year filled with Toyota 86s. The class also features a Honda Integra, a Toyota Camry, a few Mazda RX-8s, and one BMW 125i.
E – Compact
Class E compact is made up entirely of Mazda 3 hatchbacks.
How to watch the Bathurst 6 Hour in Australia
The Bathurst 6 Hour will be free-to-air on SBS and on subscription services Fox Sports and Kayo. There will also be limited live stream coverage on the Bathurst 6 Hour Facebook page.
How to watch the Bathurst 6 Hour outside of Australia
Details on how to watch the Bathurst 6 Hour outside of Australia will be available HERE.
What are the Bathurst 6 Hour support categories?
The Bathurst 6 Hour will be supported by the Trico Trans Am Series, Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8, Australian Prototype Series & Regulator Automation New South Wales Supersports Championship, Australian Historic Touring Car Association, CERA Circuit Excel, and Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup.
CLICK HERE for the full Bathurst 6 Hour support class entry list.
Bathurst 6 Hour TV schedule (AEST)
On Saturday, coverage of the Bathurst 6 Hour will be live-streamed on Facebook from 8:20am to 11am. Coverage will continue on Fox Sports from 12pm to 5:30pm. SBS will begin its coverage at 1pm with a two-hour window through to 3pm.
Sunday’s coverage of the Bathurst 6 Hour begins on Fox Sports from 9:45am and concludes at 5:30pm. SBS will begin its coverage from 11am through to 5:30pm.
Who are the Supercars drivers in the Bathurst 6 Hour?
Supercars full-timers Will Davison, Thomas Randle, Jack Le Brocq, and Anton De Pasquale headline the entry list in Class X. Bryce Fullwood is also entered in Class A2.
Supercars co-drivers Jayden Ojeda and David Russell are also contenders in Class X. Todd Hazelwood will be an Class A2 entry.
Other high-profile names include Porsche Carrera Cup Australia driver Oscar Targett, multiple Bathurst 1000 starter Tyler Everingham, TCR Australia Series race winner Zac Soutar, ATCC champion John Bowe, and Steve Owen. Scroll down for the full entry list
2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour schedule
|Friday, April 18
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:00
|7:10
|Commence Circuit Closure
|0:10:00
|7:10
|7:15
|Circuit Closed
|0:05:00
|7:15
|7:35
|Circuit Excel Racing Association
|0:20:00
|Practice 1
|7:40
|8:05
|Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8
|0:25
|Practice 1
|8:10
|8:30
|Australian Prototypes Series
|0:20:00
|Practice 1
|8:35
|8:55
|Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc.
|0:20:00
|Practice 1
|9:00
|9:30
|Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup
|0:30:00
|Practice
|9:35
|9:55
|Circuit Excel Racing Association
|0:20:00
|Practice 2
|10:05
|11:05
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|1:00:00
|Practice 1
|11:10
|11:20
|Commence Circuit Opening
|0:10:00
|11:20
|12:00
|Residents Access
|0:40:00
|12:00
|12:10
|Commence Circuit Closure
|0:10:00
|12:10
|12:15
|Circuit Closed
|0:05:00
|12:15
|12:45
|Trico Trans Am Series
|0:30:00
|Practice
|12:50
|13:10
|Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup
|0:20:00
|Qualifying
|13:15
|13:35
|Australian Prototypes Series
|0:20:00
|Practice 2
|13:40
|14:05
|Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8
|0:25:00
|Practice 2
|14:10
|14:30
|Circuit Excel Racing Association
|0:20:00
|Qualifying
|14:35
|14:55
|Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc.
|0:20:00
|Qualifying
|15:00
|15:20
|Australian Prototypes Series
|0:20:00
|Qualifying
|15:25
|15:45
|Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8
|0:20:00
|Qualifying
|15:55
|16:20
|Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup
|0:25:00
|Heat 1
|16:30
|17:30
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|1:00:00
|Practice 2
|17:45
|18:00
|Commence Circuit Opening
|0:15:00
|Saturday, April 19
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:00
|7:10
|Commence Circuit Closure
|0:10:00
|7:10
|7:15
|Circuit Closed
|0:05:00
|7:15
|7:35
|Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8
|0:20:00
|Race 1
|7:45
|8:10
|Australian Prototypes Series
|0:25:00
|Race 1
|8:20
|8:40
|Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc.
|0:20:00
|Race 1
|8:50
|9:30
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|0:40:00
|Practice 3
|9:40
|10:10
|Circuit Excel Racing Association
|0:30:00
|Race 1
|10:20
|10:35
|Trico Trans Am Series
|0:15:00
|Qualifying
|10:40
|10:55
|Trico Trans Am Series
|0:15:00
|Qualifying
|11:00
|11:10
|Commence Circuit Opening
|0:10:00
|11:10
|11:50
|Residents Access
|0:40:00
|11:50
|12:00
|Commence Circuit Closure
|0:10:00
|12:00
|12:05
|Circuit Closed
|0:05:00
|12:05
|12:25
|Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8
|0:20:00
|Race 2
|12:30
|12:55
|Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup
|0:25:00
|Heat 2
|13:05
|13:25
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|0:20:00
|Qualifying 1
|13:35
|13:55
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|0:20:00
|Qualifying 2
|14:05
|14:50
|Trico Trans Am Series
|0:45:00
|Race 1
|15:00
|15:20
|Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc.
|0:20:00
|Race 2
|15:25
|15:55
|Circuit Excel Racing Association
|0:30:00
|Race 2
|16:05
|16:30
|Australian Prototypes Series
|0:25:00
|Race 2
|16:35
|17:00
|Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup
|0:25:00
|Heat 3
|17:05
|17:25
|Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8
|0:20:00
|Race 3
|17:40
|17:55
|Commence Circuit Opening
|0:15:00
|17:55
|Circuit Open
|Sunday, April 20
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|7:00
|7:10
|Commence Circuit Closure
|0:10:00
|7:10
|7:15
|Circuit Closed
|0:05:00
|7:15
|7:45
|Circuit Excel Racing Association
|0:30:00
|Race 3
|7:50
|8:10
|Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc.
|0:20:00
|Race 3
|8:20
|8:45
|Australian Prototypes Series
|0:25:00
|Race 3
|8:55
|9:15
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|0:20:00
|Warm Up
|9:20
|9:45
|Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup
|0:25:00
|Heat 4
|9:55
|10:40
|Trico Trans Am Series
|0:45:00
|Race 2
|10:40
|11:15
|Pre-race ceremonies
|0:35:00
|11:15
|17:15
|Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour
|6:00:00
|Race
|17:20
|17:35
|Commence Circuit Opening
|0:15:00
|17:35
|17:35
|Circuit Open
2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour entry list
|Num
|Class
|Sponsor
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|Make
|Model
|Designation
|Class X: Ultimate Performance
|1
|1
|X
|Lubrimaxx Secure Wealth
|Simon Hodges
|Jayden Ojeda
|George Miedecke
|BMW
|M4
|F82
|2
|10
|X
|Link Signs
|Brock Giblin
|Brandon Madden
|HSV GTS
|VF MY14
|GTS
|3
|23
|X
|Bridgestone Helensvale
|Beric Lynton
|Tim Leahey
|Will Davison
|BMW
|M3
|F80 LCI Competition
|4
|24
|X
|SYD FAB/GWR Australia
|Michael Auld
|Tyler Everingham
|Hayden Auld
|BMW
|M4
|F80 LCI Competition
|5
|60
|X
|Speedcafe/Simplex/Ultimate Diesel Tuning
|Robert Gooley
|Oscar Targett
|Karl Begg
|BMW
|M4
|F82
|6
|81
|X
|Macpro Properties
|Tom Mclennan
|David Russell
|BMW
|M4
|F82
|7
|90
|X
|LME Care/Vast Consulting Group/Vast Motrosport
|Amar Sharma
|Jack Lebrocq
|Grant Johnson
|BMW
|M3
|F80 LCI Competition
|8
|92
|X
|Thryv Race For A Cure
|Michael Kavich
|Ben Kavich
|Thomas Randle
|BMW
|M2
|Competition
|9
|115
|X
|VSP
|Zaki Wazir
|Tom Shaw
|Anton De Pasquale
|BMW
|M4
|F82
|10
|118
|X
|DA Campbell Transport
|Dean Campbell
|Cameron Crick
|BMW
|M2
|Competition
|11
|154
|X
|BM Performance Centre
|Kenneth Christie
|Zac Souter
|Ray Hislop
|BMW
|M3
|F80 LCI Competition
|Class A1: Extreme Performance (Forced Induction)
|12
|14
|A1
|David Ling General Insurance Services
|David Ling
|Liam Moyse
|Mark Cotterell
|Ford
|FPV GT-F
|FG2
|13
|17
|A1
|Ozzy Outhouse Hire/Coding Company
|Michael Osmond
|Tim Colombrita
|BMW
|M135i
|F20
|14
|42
|A1
|Panasonic/AA Racing
|Brian Smith
|Kim Andersen
|Brodi Dominic
|BMW
|M135i
|F20
|15
|45
|A1
|RAM Motorsport
|Mike Sheargold
|Ryan Godfrey
|Alex Bryden
|Mecedes-Benz
|AMG A45
|W176
|16
|57
|A1
|Hire Express
|Ed Kreamer
|Stephen Thompson
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer
|Evolution X
|17
|67
|A1
|Scott’s Rods
|Scott Green
|Steve Pilkington
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer
|Evolution X
|18
|71
|A1
|Team Buccini Racing
|Paolo Buccini
|Kyle Evans
|Michael Von Rappard
|BMW
|M140i
|F20
|19
|73
|A1
|Brown Davis Motorsport
|David Brown
|Wayne Milburn Jnr.
|Lee Partridge
|Ford
|Focus RS
|LZ
|20
|88
|A1
|GRW Racing – Supporting Dementia Australia
|Graeme Wakefield
|Craig Allan
|Martin White
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer
|Evolution X
|21
|91
|A1
|Starlight Children Foundation
|Christopher Gunther
|Mitchell Randall
|Mecedes-Benz
|AMG A45
|W176
|22
|93
|A1
|Waltec Motorsport
|Cameron Laws
|Cody Gillis
|Paul Lucchitti
|BMW
|M2
|F87 N55
|23
|94
|A1
|Warrin Mining & Construction Equipment
|Jack Wallis
|Adam Wallis
|Jed Wallis
|BMW
|1M
|E82
|24
|140
|A1
|Forklogic
|Oliver Loiacono
|Alex Holzl
|Dieter Holzl
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer
|Evolution X
|25
|143
|A1
|A1 Towing Bathurst
|Grant Inwood
|Harry Inwood
|Darcy Inwood
|BMW
|1M
|E82
|26
|222
|A1
|Harding Peformance
|Cem Yucel
|Iain Salteri
|Volkswagen
|Golf R
|Series 8
|Class A2: Extreme Performance (Naturally Aspirated)
|27
|9
|A2
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|Hadrian Morrall
|Tyler Mecklem
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|FN
|28
|16
|A2
|Moma Solar Lighitng/Levitt Motorsports
|Anthony Levitt
|Jason Simes
|Mecedes-Benz
|C63 AMG
|W204
|29
|18
|A2
|Ultimate Diesel Tuning
|Bryce Fullwood
|Trent Whyte
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|FN
|30
|21
|A2
|Century 21
|Chris Delfsma
|Zak Best
|Brianna Wilson
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|FN
|31
|25
|A2
|Burleigh Tyre Plus
|Lindsay Kearns
|Bradley Carr
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|FM
|32
|30
|A2
|MLB
|Jason Gomersall
|Aaron Seton
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|FN
|33
|41
|A2
|manhomes
|Gary Beggs
|Jimmy Manteufel
|Ben Gersekowski
|Holden
|R8 Clubsport
|TBC*
|34
|48
|A2
|Asap Marketing Pty Ltd
|Scott Gore
|Steve Owen
|Lexus
|RC RCF
|USC10R
|35
|50
|A2
|TBA
|Tyler Cheney
|Graham Cheney
|Paul Hadley
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|Mach 1
|36
|64
|A2
|Bilstein
|Chris Lillis
|Nathan Callaghan
|Josh Muggleton
|HSV Chevrolet
|Camaro
|2SS
|37
|89
|A2
|Braydan Willmington Motorsports
|Braydan Willmington
|John Bowe
|Dave Murphy
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|FN
|38
|101
|A2
|Game Over
|Anthony Quinn
|Ryder Quinn
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|2SS
|Class B1: High Performance (Forced Induction)
|39
|28
|B1
|Spinifix
|Peter O’Donnell
|Garry Mennell
|Scott Turner
|BMW
|335i
|E92
|40
|105
|B1
|MILK LAB
|John Fitzgerald
|Aaron Zerefos
|Brent Edwards
|BMW
|135i
|E82
|41
|111
|B1
|Team Brimarco
|James Meaden
|David Murphy
|Mathew Thewlis
|BMW
|335i
|E92
|42
|999
|B1
|Team Buccini Racing
|Karlie Buccini
|Courtney Prince
|Tabitha Ambrose
|BMW
|340i
|F30
|Class B2: High Performance (Naturally Aspirated)
|43
|3
|B2
|Townsend Signs & Southwest Automotive
|Ian Joyce
|Scott Tidyman
|Holden
|Commodore SSV CL Edition
|VF (6.0)
|44
|6
|B2
|Quest Apartment Hotels
|Brent Howard
|Adam Gosling
|Tim Wolfe
|BMW
|M3
|E92
|45
|19
|B2
|Axis Surveys
|Richard Shinkfield
|Ettore Vosolo
|Chris Holdt
|BMW
|M3
|E92
|46
|31
|B2
|Luxe Performance
|Brent Peters
|Damien Croxon
|Anthony Jewell
|Holden
|Commodore SSV
|VE
|47
|69
|B2
|Team Virag Racing
|Tony Virag
|Barry Sternbeck
|Michael Ferns
|Holden
|Commodore SSV
|VF (6.0)
|Class C: Performance
|48
|4
|C
|Rightway Industrial
|Tony Auddino
|Andrew Martin
|Holden
|Astra HSV VXR
|AH
|49
|43
|C
|Champ Group
|Steve Mchugh
|Nick Winsor
|Tristan Ellery
|Holden
|Astra HSV VXR
|AH
|50
|51
|C
|MWM Racing
|James Keene
|Trevor Keene
|Volkswagen
|Golf R
|MK6
|51
|77
|C
|MRPS Iolar AED
|Patrick Navin
|Nathan Halstead
|Volkswagen
|Scirocco R
|Gen 3
|52
|78
|C
|PB Motorsport Services
|Troy Derwent
|Oskar Butt
|Matthew Dicinoski
|Holden
|Astra HSV VXR
|AH
|53
|84
|C
|AC Store Amelo Dental
|James Hay
|Paul Ansell
|Richard Barram
|Volkswagen
|Scirocco R
|Gen 3
|54
|787
|C
|Traction Motorsport/Lendrive/SGRacing
|Nicholas Agar
|Jason Walsh
|0
|Hyundai
|i30N Sedan
|CN7
|Class D: Production
|55
|2
|D
|Osborn’s Transport/Sydney Minicrete/Mad Macks Racing
|Andrew McMaster
|Brett Osborn
|Luke Harrison
|BMW
|125i
|E82
|56
|15
|D
|RPM86/Fifth Gear Motoring
|Tony Prior
|Caleb Hefren
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|ZN6 Ser
|57
|22
|D
|Prestige Tuning/Thomsen Automotive/High Performance Academy
|Chris Wall
|Andre Simon
|David Thomsen
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|ZN6 Ser
|58
|44
|D
|Scott Property Group
|Robert Scott
|Bailey Scott
|Mazda
|RX-8 Series 1
|RX8A
|59
|55
|D
|Fifth Gear Motoring/Heiniger Joinery
|Daniel Flanagan
|Dean Chapman
|Chris Heiniger
|Subaru
|BRZ
|2012-16
|60
|58
|D
|Carbiz
|Carlos Rolfo
|Annabelle Rolfo
|Toyota
|GR86
|ZN8
|61
|70
|D
|TOA57D Motorsport
|Allan Jarvis
|Robert Jarvis
|Volkswagen
|Polo GTi
|AW
|62
|80
|D
|RX8 Cup
|Ric Shaw
|David Cox
|Andrew Bollom
|Mazda
|RX-8 Series 1
|RX8A
|63
|82
|D
|Maisie Place Motorsport
|Hayden Jackson
|Grant Bray
|Matthew Totani
|Mazda
|RX-8 Series 1
|RX8A
|64
|86
|D
|Beller Motorsport
|Cameron Beller
|Mark Verdino
|Jamie Westaway
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|ZN6 Ser
|65
|128
|D
|ADR Global Food Group/All Access Hire
|Aston Davis
|Steve Coe
|Emily Caccaviello
|Subaru
|BRZ
|Z-1
|66
|142
|D
|Panasonic/Evolution Crash Repairs/AA Racing
|Rob Zoanetti
|Shayne Nowickyj
|Mitchell Mcgarry
|Honda
|Integra Type R
|DC5
|67
|322
|D
|Tierney Automotive
|Danny Tierney
|Geoff Tierney
|Chris Sutton
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|ZN6 Ser
|68
|710
|D
|710 Motorsport
|Russell Greaves
|Shane Logan
|Darren Goddard
|Toyota
|Camry
|XV20
|Class E: Compact
|69
|20
|E
|Poolmaster Bayside
|Andrew Jackman
|Carter Fox
|Adam Brewer
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|BL
|70
|35
|E
|RaceAway Track Time
|Ronin Lindenmayer
|Kym De Britt
|Philip Alexander
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|BL S1, S2
|71
|53
|E
|RaceAway Track Time
|Jason Liddell
|Dion Pangalos
|Tony Rutz
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|BL S1, S2
|72
|76
|E
|Commercial Point Finance
|Greg Boyle
|Brendan Scotter
|Stevens Brett
|Mazda
|3 SP23
|BK S1, S2
