Jayden Ojeda and Simon Hodges are going for their third straight win together and will once again bring George Miedecke along for that attempt.

Miedecke was part of the winning team in 2024 in the BMW M4 and is looking for his second win.

This year’s entry list features a smorgasbord of production cars split across eight classes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

When is the Bathurst 6 Hour?

The 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour takes place on April 18-20 across Easter.

What are the different classes?

X – Ultimate Performance

Class X is for the fastest production cars. The BMW M2, M3, and M4 are among the most popular cars. Other eligible cars include the Holden HSV GTS VF, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, Audi RS3, and the Audi TT RS Plus.

A1 – Extreme Performance Forced Induction

Class A1 features a wide variety of turbocharged cars including the Audi TT, B Ford Focus, Mercedes-Benz A45, Subaru Impreza WRX, and Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus and FG.

Popular cars include the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X and the BMW 1M, M2, M135i, and M140i.

A2 – Extreme Performance Naturally Aspirated

Class A2 has a narrower variety of cars. Its most popular cars are the Ford Mustang. It also features a Chevrolet Camaro and a Holden R8 Clubsport.

B1 – High Performance Forced Induction

Class B1 is open to a bunch of different cars but this year only features four turbocharged BMW production cars – albeit, a variety with the 335i, 135i, and 340i.

B2 – High Performance Naturally Aspirated

Class B2 features a pair of BMW E92s and three Holden Commodores.

C – Performance

Class C performance is popular with hot hatches and features a diverse mix of cars, including the Volkswagen Golf and Scirocco, a trio of Holden Astras, and one Hyundai i30 N.

D – Production

Class D has a bumper grid this year filled with Toyota 86s. The class also features a Honda Integra, a Toyota Camry, a few Mazda RX-8s, and one BMW 125i.

E – Compact

Class E compact is made up entirely of Mazda 3 hatchbacks.

How to watch the Bathurst 6 Hour in Australia

The Bathurst 6 Hour will be free-to-air on SBS and on subscription services Fox Sports and Kayo. There will also be limited live stream coverage on the Bathurst 6 Hour Facebook page.

How to watch the Bathurst 6 Hour outside of Australia

What are the Bathurst 6 Hour support categories?

The Bathurst 6 Hour will be supported by the Trico Trans Am Series, Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8, Australian Prototype Series & Regulator Automation New South Wales Supersports Championship, Australian Historic Touring Car Association, CERA Circuit Excel, and Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup.

Bathurst 6 Hour TV schedule (AEST)

On Saturday, coverage of the Bathurst 6 Hour will be live-streamed on Facebook from 8:20am to 11am. Coverage will continue on Fox Sports from 12pm to 5:30pm. SBS will begin its coverage at 1pm with a two-hour window through to 3pm.

Sunday’s coverage of the Bathurst 6 Hour begins on Fox Sports from 9:45am and concludes at 5:30pm. SBS will begin its coverage from 11am through to 5:30pm.

Who are the Supercars drivers in the Bathurst 6 Hour?

Supercars full-timers Will Davison, Thomas Randle, Jack Le Brocq, and Anton De Pasquale headline the entry list in Class X. Bryce Fullwood is also entered in Class A2.

Supercars co-drivers Jayden Ojeda and David Russell are also contenders in Class X. Todd Hazelwood will be an Class A2 entry.

Other high-profile names include Porsche Carrera Cup Australia driver Oscar Targett, multiple Bathurst 1000 starter Tyler Everingham, TCR Australia Series race winner Zac Soutar, ATCC champion John Bowe, and Steve Owen. Scroll down for the full entry list

2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour schedule

Friday, April 18 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:10 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 7:10 7:15 Circuit Closed 0:05:00 7:15 7:35 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:20:00 Practice 1 7:40 8:05 Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8 0:25 Practice 1 8:10 8:30 Australian Prototypes Series 0:20:00 Practice 1 8:35 8:55 Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc. 0:20:00 Practice 1 9:00 9:30 Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup 0:30:00 Practice 9:35 9:55 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:20:00 Practice 2 10:05 11:05 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 1:00:00 Practice 1 11:10 11:20 Commence Circuit Opening 0:10:00 11:20 12:00 Residents Access 0:40:00 12:00 12:10 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 12:10 12:15 Circuit Closed 0:05:00 12:15 12:45 Trico Trans Am Series 0:30:00 Practice 12:50 13:10 Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup 0:20:00 Qualifying 13:15 13:35 Australian Prototypes Series 0:20:00 Practice 2 13:40 14:05 Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8 0:25:00 Practice 2 14:10 14:30 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:20:00 Qualifying 14:35 14:55 Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc. 0:20:00 Qualifying 15:00 15:20 Australian Prototypes Series 0:20:00 Qualifying 15:25 15:45 Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8 0:20:00 Qualifying 15:55 16:20 Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup 0:25:00 Heat 1 16:30 17:30 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 1:00:00 Practice 2 17:45 18:00 Commence Circuit Opening 0:15:00 Saturday, April 19 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:10 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 7:10 7:15 Circuit Closed 0:05:00 7:15 7:35 Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8 0:20:00 Race 1 7:45 8:10 Australian Prototypes Series 0:25:00 Race 1 8:20 8:40 Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc. 0:20:00 Race 1 8:50 9:30 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 0:40:00 Practice 3 9:40 10:10 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:30:00 Race 1 10:20 10:35 Trico Trans Am Series 0:15:00 Qualifying 10:40 10:55 Trico Trans Am Series 0:15:00 Qualifying 11:00 11:10 Commence Circuit Opening 0:10:00 11:10 11:50 Residents Access 0:40:00 11:50 12:00 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 12:00 12:05 Circuit Closed 0:05:00 12:05 12:25 Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8 0:20:00 Race 2 12:30 12:55 Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup 0:25:00 Heat 2 13:05 13:25 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 0:20:00 Qualifying 1 13:35 13:55 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 0:20:00 Qualifying 2 14:05 14:50 Trico Trans Am Series 0:45:00 Race 1 15:00 15:20 Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc. 0:20:00 Race 2 15:25 15:55 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:30:00 Race 2 16:05 16:30 Australian Prototypes Series 0:25:00 Race 2 16:35 17:00 Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup 0:25:00 Heat 3 17:05 17:25 Australian Pulsar Racing & Formula RX8 0:20:00 Race 3 17:40 17:55 Commence Circuit Opening 0:15:00 17:55 Circuit Open Sunday, April 20 Start Finish Category Duration Session 7:00 7:10 Commence Circuit Closure 0:10:00 7:10 7:15 Circuit Closed 0:05:00 7:15 7:45 Circuit Excel Racing Association 0:30:00 Race 3 7:50 8:10 Australian Historic Touring Cars Assoc. 0:20:00 Race 3 8:20 8:45 Australian Prototypes Series 0:25:00 Race 3 8:55 9:15 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 0:20:00 Warm Up 9:20 9:45 Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup 0:25:00 Heat 4 9:55 10:40 Trico Trans Am Series 0:45:00 Race 2 10:40 11:15 Pre-race ceremonies 0:35:00 11:15 17:15 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour 6:00:00 Race 17:20 17:35 Commence Circuit Opening 0:15:00 17:35 17:35 Circuit Open

