It was effectively between Crick and Jayden Ojeda, with Crick setting a new lap record (2:21.8817) on that final lap as he charged to an emotional victory by eight tenths of a second.
It was a record-setting win as well, Crick and Campbell having come from 66th on the grid – farther back than anyone in a Bathurst enduro before.
“I can’t believe it really. Unbelievable,” said Crick.
“When we did that tyre, I thought we were done. The other set was pretty average too. I thought we were going to do another tyre there.
“I just felt like I was slowing down a lot but they said I was still too fast. So it was really hard to do what pace we needed to do.
“This guy (Dean Campbell) drove absolutely unbelievably. Just stayed out of trouble. He probably made a fair few spots when he got straight in, which was awesome.
“The car was outstanding. Obviously the drama we had yesterday – it was hit and miss whether it was fixed, but clearly it was and that crew with our stops and our strategy was unbelievable.”
Crick and Campell heaped praise on each other post-race as they revelled in their success.
“He is the best driver in a production car in this country, I don’t care what anyone else says,” Campbell said of Crick.
“It’s unreal. Speechless. I’m so proud of him. He’s such a good fella.
“We sat in the trailer out the back there and we all just said we’re all here together for a reason. We’re all a good group, we can come from the back.”
Ojeda, Simon Hodge and George Miedecke were second, coming up just short of an epic three-peat for the #1 BMW team.
Aaron Seton, Todd Hazelwood and Jason Gommersall rounded out the outright podium, and won Class A2, in their #30 Ford Mustang.
The race effectively boiled down to what was initially a three-way BMW battle that see-sawed across the final two hours.
The #1 car had looked to play a strategic blinder by clearing its six mandatory timed stops early so it could make quick stops for the run home with Ojeda in the car.
With a little over two hours to run it was Ojeda with a 10-second lead over Crick in the #118 BMW M2, however that car still needed to make one more long stop.
That put Crick on a charge, the Matt Stone Racing Supercars wildcard driver running Ojeda down and then barging into the lead at The Chase with 1h55m to run.
Three minutes later, the race took another twist when Crick’s right-front Hankook failed.
Thankfully for him, it was towards the end of the lap. However, the unscheduled stop dropped him down to fourth.
That left Ojeda in the lead until he pitted with 90 minutes to go, which in turn handed the lead over to Will Davison.
Davison continued to lead as the race was neutralised when a number of cars stopped on the road with 45 minutes to go.
The order behind the safety car was Davison, Crick, Ojeda, all now on the same strategy for the short run home.
That was until Davison was forced into the pits during the safety car period with a flat front-right of his own.
The race went green with 26 minutes to go, now a two-horse race between leader Crick and Ojeda in second.
They staged a tense battle until there was eight minutes to go when the safety car was called one last time when Tyler Mecklem buried his class-contending Mustang in the sand at The Chase.
Once the car was recovered there was time for a single-lap dash to the flag, Crick unwavering as he set a new lap record en route to victory.
That left Ojeda/Hodge/Miedecke in second, the trio falling painfully short of a three-peat.
The Davison/Lynton/Leahy car ended up fourth, left to rue both that unlucky tyre failure, and an earlier drive-through penalty that was served, and then controversy rescinded.
The Speedcafe BMW of Oscar Targett, Karl Begg and Rob Gooley finished fifth outright and fourth in class after battling gearbox temp issues throughout the day.
The Zak Best/Chris Delfsma/Brianna Wilson Mustang finished sixth outright and second in A2 – albeit under a cloud of appeal – while the David Russell/Tom McLennan car was seventh after going down a lap in the first half of the race.
The outright top 10 was rounded out by a trio of Class A2 Mustangs with the #25 in eighth, the Mecklem car hanging on to ninth and Bryce Fullwood bringing the #18 Ford home in 10th.
Results: 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour (provisional)
|Pos
|Num
|Class
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Diff
|Gap
|Best
|Pits
|1
|118
|X
|Cameron Crick
|BMW M2 Comp
|122
|2:21.8817
|7
|2
|1
|X
|Jayden Ojeda
|BMW M4 F82
|122
|0.8287
|0.8287
|2:21.9908
|10
|3
|30
|A2
|Aaron Seton
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|122
|19.3727
|18.544
|2:26.5577
|6
|4
|23
|X
|Will Davison
|BMW M3 F80 LCI Comp
|122
|22.2933
|2.9206
|2:24.6985
|8
|5
|60
|X
|Oscar Targett
|BMW M4 F82
|121
|1 lap
|2:17.8543
|2:22.9808
|6
|6
|21
|A2
|Zak Best
|Ford Mustang GT
|121
|1 lap
|4.5442
|2:25.0830
|5
|7
|81
|X
|David Russell
|BMW M4 F82
|121
|1 lap
|9.2409
|2:24.4544
|9
|8
|25
|A2
|Lindsay Kearns
|Ford Mustang GT FM
|121
|1 lap
|19.6512
|2:27.5492
|9
|9
|9
|A2
|Tyler Mecklem
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|121
|1 lap
|21.4195
|2:25.8196
|5
|10
|18
|A2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|120
|2 laps
|1:32.6205
|2:23.0288
|4
|11
|115
|X
|Anton De Pasquale
|BMW M4 F82
|120
|2 laps
|8.813
|2:24.2778
|7
|12
|93
|A1
|Cody Gillis
|BMW M2 F87
|120
|2 laps
|13.1302
|2:30.1000
|5
|13
|17
|A1
|Tim Colombrita
|BMW M135i F20
|120
|2 laps
|16.939
|2:30.4285
|5
|14
|90
|X
|Grant Johnson
|BMW M3 F80 LCI Comp
|119
|3 laps
|2:19.9010
|2:25.7110
|10
|15
|45
|A1
|Ryan Godfrey
|Mecedes-Benz AMG A45
|119
|3 laps
|52.0655
|2:34.2136
|7
|16
|88
|A1
|Craig Allan
|Mitsubishi Lancer
|118
|4 laps
|1:59.1927
|2:34.4782
|5
|17
|140
|A1
|Dieter Holzl
|Mitsubishi Lancer
|118
|4 laps
|0.2343
|2:32.4470
|5
|18
|71
|A1
|Paolo Buccini
|BMW M140i F20
|118
|4 laps
|5.9883
|2:29.4946
|4
|19
|67
|A1
|Steve Pilkington
|Mitsubishi Lancer
|118
|4 laps
|7.6233
|2:34.7620
|5
|20
|6
|B2
|Adam Gosling
|BMW M3 E92
|118
|4 laps
|12.1729
|2:34.2478
|3
|21
|19
|B2
|Chris Holdt
|BMW M3 E92
|117
|5 laps
|2:39.2046
|2:34.1927
|4
|22
|3
|B2
|Scott Tidyman
|Holden Commodore VF
|117
|5 laps
|12.699
|2:31.4808
|5
|23
|5
|D
|Issac Demellweek
|Toyota GR86 ZN8
|117
|5 laps
|15.5298
|2:37.9595
|3
|24
|22
|D
|Chris Wall
|Toyota 86 GTS
|116
|6 laps
|1:58.8480
|2:42.4560
|3
|25
|86
|D
|Jamie Westaway
|Toyota 86 GTS
|116
|6 laps
|6.0478
|2:43.1770
|3
|26
|48
|A2
|Steve Owen
|Lexus RC RCF
|116
|6 laps
|19.4714
|2:27.2386
|4
|27
|77
|C
|Patrick Navin
|Volkswagen Scirocco
|115
|7 laps
|2:16.4456
|2:36.1605
|3
|28
|143
|A1
|Harry Inwood
|BMW 1M E82
|115
|7 laps
|3.005
|2:29.3493
|5
|29
|322
|D
|Chris Sutton
|Toyota 86 GTS ZN6
|115
|7 laps
|3.2652
|2:45.3411
|4
|30
|92
|X
|Ben Kavich
|BMW M2 Comp
|115
|7 laps
|15.2501
|2:23.6646
|12
|31
|15
|D
|Caleb Hefren
|Toyota 86 GTS
|115
|7 laps
|29.2217
|2:41.6831
|3
|32
|999
|B1
|Courtney Prince
|BMW 340i F30
|114
|8 laps
|2:15.2651
|2:29.1315
|4
|33
|84
|C
|James Hay
|Volkswagen Scirocco
|113
|9 laps
|2:28.4541
|2:37.9239
|3
|34
|7
|A1
|Daniel Natoli
|Audi TTRS Coupe
|113
|9 laps
|21.8755
|2:31.7360
|5
|35
|78
|C
|Matthew Dicinoski
|Holden Astra HSV VXR
|112
|10 laps
|2:47.9545
|2:41.2783
|5
|36
|80
|D
|Ric Shaw
|Mazda RX-8 Series 1
|111
|11 laps
|2:45.5109
|2:38.4409
|6
|37
|55
|D
|Daniel Flanagan
|Subaru BRZ
|111
|11 laps
|32.4663
|2:41.5473
|4
|38
|35
|E
|Kym De Britt
|Mazda 3 SP25
|110
|12 laps
|2:22.2183
|2:51.5964
|4
|39
|41
|A2
|Ben Gersekowski
|Holden R8 Clubsport
|110
|12 laps
|15.1375
|2:26.4939
|4
|40
|32
|B2
|Anthony Jewell
|Holden Commodore VE
|109
|13 laps
|2:27.5255
|2:36.6648
|7
|41
|2
|D
|Luke Harrison
|BMW 125i E82
|108
|14 laps
|1 lap
|2:41.5241
|7
|42
|710
|D
|Shane Logan
|Toyota Camry XV20
|107
|15 laps
|2:38.1079
|2:52.1995
|6
|43
|76
|E
|Brett Stevens
|Mazda 3 SP23
|106
|16 laps
|1 lap
|2:56.9941
|8
|44
|142
|D
|Shayne Nowickyj
|Honda Integra Type R
|101
|21 laps
|4 laps
|2:43.4828
|4
|45
|128
|D
|Emily Caccaviello
|Subaru BRZ
|100
|22 laps
|1 lap
|2:47.3954
|5
|46
|89
|A2
|Braydan Willmington
|Ford Mustang GT FN
|98
|24 laps
|1 lap
|2:32.2774
|5
|47
|105
|B1
|Brent Edwards
|BMW 135i E82
|92
|30 laps
|6 laps
|2:35.0260
|7
|48
|44
|D
|Bailey Scott
|Mazda RX-8 Series 1
|72
|50 laps
|19 laps
|2:45.3779
|7
|49
|4
|C
|Tony Auddino
|Holden Astra HSV VXR
|19
|103 laps
|53 laps
|2:42.3895
|1
|50
|10
|X
|Brock Giblin
|HSV GTS VF
|61
|2:24.6194
|4
|51
|14
|A1
|David Ling
|Ford FPV GT
|22
|2:36.1347
|2
|52
|20
|E
|Carter Fox
|Mazda 3 SP25
|58
|135:46.0566
|2:46.1010
|3
|53
|42
|A1
|Brian Smith
|BMW M135i F20
|24
|2:35.2202
|54
|43
|C
|Nick Winsor
|Holden Astra HSV VXR
|33
|2:40.7827
|3
|55
|50
|A2
|Jarrod Hughes
|Ford Mustang Mach 1
|103
|1 lap
|2:23.8435
|7
|56
|51
|C
|James Keene
|Volkswagen Golf R
|9
|2:43.7411
|1
|57
|53
|E
|Tony Rutz
|Mazda 3 SP25
|13
|8 laps
|2:55.0928
|3
|58
|57
|A1
|Ed Kreamer
|Mitsubishi Lancer
|45
|2:37.8278
|3
|59
|58
|D
|Annabelle Rolfo
|Toyota GR86
|49
|2:42.8207
|4
|60
|69
|B2
|Barry Sternbeck
|Holden Commodore VF
|104
|2:33.0769
|5
|61
|70
|D
|Allan Jarvis
|Volkswagen Polo Gti
|24
|5:01.1755
|2:43.3615
|3
|62
|73
|A1
|Lee Partridge
|Ford Focus RS
|95
|1 lap
|2:39.4763
|7
|63
|82
|D
|Grant Bray
|Mazda RX-8 Series 1
|106
|2:41.4597
|7
|64
|91
|A1
|Mitchell Randall
|Mecedes-Benz A45
|97
|6 laps
|2:31.6685
|6
|65
|101
|A2
|Ryder Quinn
|Chevrolet Camaro 2SS
|47
|2 laps
|2:27.5169
|4
|66
|111
|B1
|Mathew Thewlis
|BMW 335i E92
|0
|67
|154
|X
|Kenneth Christie
|BMW M3 F80 LCI Comp
|105
|17 laps
|1 lap
|2:25.1570
|5
|68
|222
|A1
|Iain Salteri
|Volkswagen Golf R
|26
|2:32.4275
|3
|69
|500
|D
|Tyler Cheney
|Subaru BRZ FA24
|96
|2:38.1871
|4
|70
|787
|C
|Jason Walsh
|Hyundai i30N Sedan
|58
|2 laps
|2:35.2081
|4
