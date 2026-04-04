Aleeanz Voltz and Ayce Buckley were running towards the front of the field on the opening lap of Race 1 when the pair ended up heavily into the wall at Griffins Bend.

As the field scattered behind to avoid, Tyler Howard found himself spun heavily into the outside wall and pointing the wrong way.

Other drivers involved include Jake Burton, Aydin Karadagli, Jack Carpenter, and Shayne Nowickyj.

Tyce Hodge went nowhere off pole position at the race start, swamped back to position five while Zane Rhodes ran away at the front.

The red flag was thrown for a lengthy period, and due to the condensed nature of the Saturday schedule, the race was declared and not restarted.

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CERA returns for one more race this afternoon at 2:45pm AEDT, so teams will be hard at work to repair big damage in that short turnaround.