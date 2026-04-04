The #5 AU Falcon of Chris Kneafsey dropped a large amount of fluid on the entry to McPhillamy Park at the top of the mountain in the early laps.

Kneafsey slid off the road at a high rate of speed and hit the wall heavily, skating across the gravel trap.

Several other cars were involved, all sliding off the road in the oil, including Rick Gill, Aaron King, and Bradley Boley.

Boley’s Commodore was left with significant damage on the left front.

The race underwent a lengthy safety car period before the red flag was shown, and cars were stopped at the top of the mountain.

Advertisements

Super2 star Brad Vaughan led the way prior to the safety car.

The race was declared with just over eight minutes remaining on the clock.