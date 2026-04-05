Hill passed Randle on the penultimate lap of the race and crossed the line first but was handed a 15-second penalty for falling short of the compulsory pit stop time.

That elevated Randle to an emotional victory, given the Kavich brothers have contested all 10 editions of the Bathurst 6 Hour.

The win was made even more special in that it comes almost 10 years to the day after Ben’s wife Toula was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Unbelievable, Tommy [Randle], what a brilliant job he’s done,” said Ben Kavich post-race.

“He’s like a brother from another mother. I’m just stoked, we’ve been dreaming of this since we were children.

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“To be here and actually achieve a goal that we’ve dreamt of since you were a kid, it’s unbelievable.”

Just four Class X cars finished in the top 10, and two Class A2 cars finished on the outright podium.

Cameron McLeod passed Josh Muggleton for second position and the class win on the final lap as Muggleton slid off the road at The Chase.

Alex Holzl took the win in Class A1 ahead of Cody Gillis in seventh and eighth outright.

Team Buccini Racing made history to become the only team to win three years consecutively as Karlie Buccini brought the BMW home in 16th to win Class B2.

Buccini was joined by Courtney Prince and Tabitha Ambrose, with Ambrose now having shared in two of the three wins.

Richard Shinkfield/Andrew Milford/Chris Holdt took the win in Class B2 finishing in 17th, while James and Trevor Keene held on to take the Class C victory.

The battle for Class D honours came down to the wire, with Andrew McMaster/Michael Hazelton/Richard Buttrose taking the win, with four cars fighting on the same lap to the finish.

Ruben Dan/Ashton Sieders/Calvin Gardiner stayed out of trouble all day to take the Class E victory, capitalising on trouble for the Honda Accord of Greg Boyle and Brett Stevens.

Class A2 contender Ryan MacMillan had an issue in the opening laps, dropping a large amount of fluid on the run into The Chase.

Trent Whyte and Stephen Thompson were both caught out by the fluid, ending up burning in the gravel trap at the fastest corner on the circuit.

The first safety car was drawn just two laps into the race to recover the buried Mustang and Mitsubishi Evo.

Whyte’s Mustang, shared with Bryce Fullwood and Cooper Barnes, was retired after spending significant time in the garage.

Front-runners Will Davison/Beric Lynton/Tim Leahey reported a potential ABS issue prior to the race start, electing to investigate the issue during the first compulsory pit stop.

The team lost significant time early in the race as problems persisted, confirming the car entered limp mode repeatedly.

Several front-runners elected to get their first compulsory pit stop out of the way during the safety car period, notably excluding Cam Hill in the defending race-winning BMW.

As the likes of Tyler Everingham, Simon Hodges, and other front runners set about charging back through the field on the restart, Hill ran away at the front, handing over to Dean Campbell at the 45-minute mark.

Class D leader Brock Stinson was side-lined in the opening hour with an engine failure.

The Toyota GR86 shared with Lachlan Platten and Annabelle Rolfo had led the Class in almost every session throughout the weekend.

Outright contenders Hodges and Jayden Ojeda were forced to make an unscheduled pit stop shortly after the one hour mark.

The team elected to change four tyres due to excessive wear and potential delamination.

Ojeda expressed his disappointment towards tyre supplier Hankook.

The V8-powered muscle cars of Class A2 were the cars to beat during the opening portion of the race.

Ryder Quinn and Tyler Mecklam traded the lead at the two hour mark as several of the top 10 positions were made up of A2 cars.

Shortly after the two hour mark, race leader Quinn was whacked with two drive through penalties for a breach of pit stop procedure.

The team elected to stop twice prior to the compulsory pit stop window following an offroad excursion on the opening lap, and chose to refuel during those stops, which is not allowed.

In a double blow for the leader, the safety car was drawn for a spun Class D Toyota of Ashwin Dyall before Quinn could serve the penalty.

Class B2 leader Brett Osborn found the wall at the final corner prior to the halfway point after leading for the entire race distance to that point, drawing the safety car.

Class A2 front-runner Gomersall Motorsport’s push for three consecutive Class wins was hampered by a mechanical issue, side-lining the car prior to the halfway point with Ben Gomersall behind the wheel.

Recovery missions for both Hodges and Quinn came unstuck when the cars made contact on the run to Reid Park.

Hodges attempted to pass the Camaro recently taken over by Tony Quinn, making contact with the right rear, damaging suspension on both cars.

In a cruel twist for Hodges, the #21 BMW was the first car to have completed all of its compulsory pit stops and was in position to be a contender at the race finish.

Outright contender Hayden Auld was side-lined by a big fuel leak in the pit lane.

The #24 BMW shared with Michael Auld and Tyler Everingham was in contention at the front of the field before the issue saw them tumble down the order shortly after the halfway point.

PremiAir Racing team owner Peter Xiberras found the wall at McPhillamy Park in a solo spin, but was able to get the #5 Toyota 86 back to the pit lane.

Aaron Seton was unharmed in a frightening crash at The Chase, resulting in the Mustang landing on its side.

An enormous crash at the four hour mark rocked the race.

Matt Kiss had ground to a halt on the exit of Griffins Bend, the second time for the #35 Mazda3.

Grant Denyer was attempting to pass the Class C VW Scirocco of Richard Barram, the pair collided, sending Barram heavily into the concrete barrier and destroying both cars.

Shortly prior to the five hour mark, Hill was hit with a 15 second penalty for a breach of restart procedure while running in outright contention.

A poorly timed safety car meant Hill was not able to serve the penalty under the final compulsory pit stop.

Fuel concerns for race leader McLeod in the final hour were alleviated thanks to a fortunate safety car, handing the lead to pole-sitter Randle.

Randle led the field to the restart with just half an hour remaining, but found himself being chased by a hard charging Oscar Targett.

Targett then slowed with an overheating issue, passed for second position by Josh Muggleton.

Class A1 contender Glen Ebert found the wall late in the race at Reid Park, attempting to pass the other Team Buccini Racing car around the outside.

Randle again led the field away at the restart with just over 10 minutes left.

McLeod set about a late charge through the top five and onto the outright podium, chasing down Muggleton for second.

Hill elected to pit late in the race for fresh tyres, attempting to charge through to the podium.

Targett could not overcome the overheating issues, pitting late, taking the BMW out of contention.