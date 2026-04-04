Davison had to work for the fast lap, working his way through traffic in the BMW shared with Tim Leahey and Beric Lynton.

Red flags affected the first half of Practice 4.

Anthony Levitt’s Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG ground to a halt on the way up Mountain Straight, citing a fuel pressure issue.

As the field circulated back into pit lane, the #54 Ford Mustang of Tony Alford developed a fuel leak and a subsequent engine bay fire.

Stopped in the fast lane, crews worked to quickly extinguish the fire.

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When the green flag once again flew, Davison quickly worked his way to the front of the queue to maximise the clean air.

The two-time Bathurst 1000 winner set a 2:19.6313s lap, just fractions slower than the existing practice/qualifying lap record.

Last-minute substitute Cameron Hill slotted into second position in the BMW M2 shared with Dean Campbell.

The second red flag was drawn when Aston Davis suffered an ABS issue, pitching the #128 Subaru BRZ into the Forrest’s Elbow wall.

Davis was ok, and co-driver Luke Vanna was confident that the team would be able to fix the damage ahead of qualifying.

Vanna and Davis will be joined by production car regular Emily Caccaviello.

Aaron Seton proved the impressive speed of the class A2 Mustang, setting the fastest middle sector time late in the session to slot into position three.

Ryan MacMillan/Tim Brook/Tyler Cheney slotted into position four to be second in the A2 class.

Michael Kavich/Ben Kavich/Thomas Randle rounded out the top five.

Drew Russell/Lachlan Mineeff/Peter Lawrence topped the B2 class in 13th position outright.

Class B1 was again topped by Karlie Buccini/Courtney Prince/Tabitha Ambrose, just ahead of teammates and A1 class leaders Michael von Rappard/Paolo Buccini/Glen Ebert.

Class C was topped by the VW Scirocco of Richard Barram/James Hay/Paul Ansell while Daniel Flanagan/Dean Chapman/Caleb Hefren led the way in class D.

Greg Boyle and Brett Stevens again led the way in class E, sweeping all practice sessions.

The 69-car field will now be split into the top and bottom 50% runners for qualifying.

The top 50% will be on track first at 1:45pm AEDT.