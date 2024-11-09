The #1 Arise Racing Ferrari 296 was found to have exceeded the maximum boost pressure on two occasions.

A stewards’ decision cited a breach of Balance of Performance/overboost.

Arise Racing was found to be in breach of Article 30.1 of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Sporting Regulations and was subsequently disqualified.

“Car 1, on two occasions, exceed the maximum boost permitted,” the decision read in part.

The disqualification promotes the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 of Brendon Leitch to pole position for Race 2 of the weekend at Mount Panorama.

Mostert raised eyebrows when he set a time eight-and-a-half-tenths faster than Leitch in Qualifying 1, the Ferrari pilot setting a 2:00.9861s.

Leitch’s time, a 2:01.8311s, puts him on pole position for the final race of the season.

Although Mostert’s time was scratched, teammate Liam Talbot’s time in Qualifying 2 was unaffected. He will start Race 1 from top stop.

Race 1 of the weekend gets underway at 12:45pm AEDT on Saturday with coverage live and exclusive to the Seven Network. Race 2 of the weekend takes place at 2:55pm on Sunday.