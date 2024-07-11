The final running of the event will close out the Shannons SpeedSeries season at Mount Panorama.

The three-day weekend across November 8-10 will be headlined by the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS will close out its season as will Monochrome GT4 Australia, First Focus Radical Cup Australia, Meguiar's Australian Production Cars and the Precision National Sports Sedan Series.

The Bathurst International marks the penultimate Trico Trans Am Series round, which will conclude at the Adelaide 500 on November 14-17.

General admission, corporate tickets, and camping packages are now available via the Bathurst International or SpeedSeries website.

Early birds who purchase a three-day pass will go in the draw to win an upgrade to a VIP corporate ticket for two people.

Corporate tickets include access to hospitality suites in pit lane as well as food and beverages.

That competition runs until August 4 with entries closing at 4pm AEST.

Bathurst residents are being incentivised to check out Friday's practice with free access to those living in the 2795 postcode.

All general admission tickets include access to all the iconic viewing areas as well as access to the pit paddock and pit lane roof-top.

