The 18-year-old P-plater lost his licence for six months after going over double the speed limit on Mount Panorama.

Bathurst Highway Patrol officers were conducting speed enforcement on the public roads of Conrod Straight when a Toyota HiLux was detected at 128km/h – more than double the 60km/h speed limit – at approximately 1:30pm AEST on Sunday, July 13.

The driver – a provisional 1 (P1) licence holder – was subsequently pulled over, simply telling police “sorry that was silly”.

While he returned negative results for a roadside breath and drug test, the Yanderra resident was issued with a fine of $3054 and accrued six demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

In addition to the hefty fine, the excessive speed meant his licence was confiscated and suspended for six months on the spot, while the HiLux’s registration plates were also confiscated for three months.

It’s not the first time a motorist has been caught speeding around Mount Panorama, which is a public road with a 60km/h speed limit most of the year, except for when it’s used as a race circuit less than half a dozen times annually.

Earlier this year, an unaccompanied 21-year-old learner driver was detected at 149km/h. In June 2024, a Maserati Ghibli was clocked at 174km/h on Conrod Straight, shortly after overtaking two cars on the opposite side of the road.

In April last year, a Ford Mustang owner was clocked at 170km/h with cannabis in his system.