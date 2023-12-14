Adrian Dietz has revealed a funky new look for the latest-generation Lamborghini that he’ll race at the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour next February.

Dietz is set to campaign his new Huracan EVO2 GT3 at the round-the-clock enduro, again teaming up with Tony D’Alberto, David Wall and Grant Denyer.

The foursome will compete with a new look, Dietz commissioning Sydney-based visual artist Jason Christopher to create an evolution of the BASF-inspired livery carried by the old car.

The funky new livery debuted at a ride day at Sydney Motorsport Park today.

According to Dietz, the look is a nod to the tradition of ‘art cars’ running at Le Mans.

“We are very aware of the popularity of our livery; it’s so well known here and even internationally,” said Dietz.

“I’ve been reluctant to change it, but we also wanted to recognise that we are moving into the new car.

“I think the concept we’ve developed in collaboration with Jason Christopher, a leading visual artist and designer from Belly of the Beast, is really exciting and acknowledges the history and evolution of the livery.

“Le Mans has had a long tradition of ‘art cars’ and this is our Bathurst version!”

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place between February 16-18.