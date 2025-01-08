The Spa-Francorchamps venue is a popular one with drivers and fans but has proved financially difficult for promoters.

With interest from new events keen to join the calendar, and F1 unable to add more events without unanimous approval of the teams as per the Concorde Agreement, the commercial rights holder has looked for other ways to increase its income from hosting fees.

That has led to the concept of rotating events, with the Belgian Grand Prix the first to be confirmed.

Already locked in for 2025, the event will remain in 2026 and 2027, before sitting out 2028 and 2030. It will be present on the calendar in 2029 and 2031.

“The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden Championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this

important extension,” said F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

“Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest racetracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula 1.

“In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula 1 in Belgium.”

Which event it will be rotated with is unclear.

Organisers of the Dutch Grand Prix had expressed an interest in being part of a rotational system but announced last December that next year’s event would be the last at Zandvoort – at least for now.

An obvious alternative is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola which, along with the Belgian Grand Prix, is understood to contribute among the lowest hosting fees of the season.

The timing of the Belgian contract and the years in which it will host an event also opens the door for other races to be considered, including the Austrian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile F1 is looking at expansion in both Asia and into Africa.

Thailand has been working to attract the world championship while a project out of Rwanda has been gathering steam for some time.

Funding for that project stems both from the government and Qatar Airways, which already has a relationship with F1.

However, for either to find a berth on the schedule, a place needs to be found.

With Zandvoort set to disappear after 2026 there is one opening, with Belgium set to be paired with another European event poised to open the door for a second new event.

It’s also been suggested from in some corners that there is an appetite to reduce the number of races in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia thought to be most at risk.