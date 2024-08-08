It is a similar experience that current Tickford junior Super 2/GT4 pilot Rylan Gray and Porsche Sprint Challenge driver Kiwi Brock Gilchrist experienced last year.

They will compete in the ADAC GT4 Germany Series that includes the latest GT4s from BMW, Aston Martin, Audi, Porsche and Mercedes.

“It's what it's all about and I can't wait to get out there and meet the team and get comfortable in the car,” said Bewley.

“We know the car is good, we know the team have a solid baseline set-up we can start from, and we know we are going to be racing with one of the most experienced GT teams in Europe, so it's down to Will and I to deliver and do the best we can and we are confident we can put on a good show.”

They have been busy since the end of the Toyota 86 Championship with appearances in the one-hour GT races of the North Island Endurance Championship.

“I think it's fair to say we're both really excited about getting aboard the GR Supra GT4 EVO and getting up to speed as quickly as we can,” added Exton.

“We've done what we can in terms of sim work to get familiar with the circuit layout and as Tom says, we're definitely in good hands with KCMG and hopefully we'll be in the game from the outset. There's lots to take in and it's going to be super competitive, which is what we both like.”

As soon as they arrive in Europe the two will head to Toyota GAZOO Racing's facility in Cologne for a session on the simulator as used by Toyota's World Endurance Championship team.

They will have a seat fitting session with KCMG in the workshop that is close to the Nürburgring, before three one-hour test sessions on the DTM track and another two one-hour sessions in Free Practice for the GT4 event.

There will be two 20min qualifying session and a one-hour race on both Saturday and Sunday, August 17-18.