Entries include guest Toyota drivers Fabian Coulthard and Jayden Ojeda. There will be several Supercar supported young guns like Matt Hillyer, Clay Richards, Harrison Blanchard and Charlie Nash. Several others are supported by outfits from Super 2, TCR, Carrera Cup and SuperUtes.

Top runners are expected to be the likes of Max Geoghegan who has won the three Scholarship Series rounds, former 86 series winner Lachlan Gibbons, Bradi Owen, Ryan Tomsett, Brock Stinson and several Excel series graduates.

Dream Racing Australia are the latest team to purchase two cars, but too late to make the first round. Currently involved in TA2 and Trans Am competition, the Victorian-based team is expanding it racing endeavours to encompass the updated Toyota series.

For this year, DRA is seeking to lease the vehicles to prospective drivers and teams and looks forward to entering the GR Cup in the future and, in the short-term, get the team's two cars on-track in 2024. Interested parties can contact DRA via email to craig@au-rmt.com.

“We missed out on getting hold of the cars in the initial distribution, but we learnt Brett Thomas had his two cars on the market and we quickly snapped them up,” said DRA team principal Craig Scutella.

“While Townsville is just around the corner and we have missed the jump on that event, the acquisition was strategic as there is a restriction on licences and cars available.

“DRA is talking to a number of potential drivers to ‘dry lease' the cars for the last four events in 2024, or even for our team to run them, before starting our own full attack on the series in 2025.”

The GR Cup is all-new for 2024, with Toyota's new model GR 86 the centre piece of its national motorsport competition. The series will be over five round alongside the Repco Supercars Championship and starts at Townsville on July 5-7.

The older-model 86 race cars play a development role at state-level events with three rounds already in the books after racing at Sydney Motorsport Park, The Bend and Phillip Island.