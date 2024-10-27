The telco, led by outspoken owner Peter Adderton, signed on as the sponsor for the pole award this year with a prize pool of over $100,000.

It has proven to be a stroke of marketing genius too, thanks to a handful of drivers that have refused to wear a Boost Mobile hat due to sponsor clashes.

‘Hatgate’ will now get a second year thanks to this new deal.

As well as the pole award, Boost Mobile will continue to be the naming rights for the Gold Coast event for a fourth year running in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Supercars for another year, and to continue as the naming rights sponsor of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500,” said Boost CEO Jason Haynes.

“The response from Supercars fans and our customers has been incredible, and we’re excited to push the boundaries again in 2025 to make the event even more spectacular.

“Along with that, we’re excited to continue supporting the Boost Mobile Pole Award, which rewards the fastest drivers in the championship.

“We are committed to engaging with the fans and ensuring our name stays synonymous with speed and innovation in Australian motorsport.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard welcomed the extension of the Boost deal.

“Boost Mobile has been a long-standing partner of Supercars, and we’re delighted to have their ongoing support through 2025,” he said.

“Their commitment to enhancing the fan experience and continuing the Boost Mobile Pole Award, which celebrates the fastest drivers, is fantastic for the championship.

“In 2022 and 2023, the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 brought in a record-breaking crowd of over 200,000, and we’re excited to see what Boost Mobile will bring to the event in 2025.”