Bottas has long used social media, progressively revealing more of his light-hearted nature online, creating some hilarious posts and becoming something of a cult figure.

He has adopted the Australian lifestyle, including mullet, and last year drove a Holden Ute in a tie-up with Uber.

Last week, he posted a video in which he daydreamed about being a barber, creating a stream of Bottas lookalikes in the process.

His mastery of social media has continued with recent posts including an Australian body double.

“When Valtteri Bottas hired me as his body double last year, I just assumed it was a one-time thing but it’s basically turned into a full-time gig,” said Bottas’ double, Lachy Mac.

“He’s basically got me doing all the things that he doesn’t want to do or doesn’t have time for or he’s too tired to do like, for example, I do his workouts for him.”

Currently, the adopted Aussie is on home soil.

He has participated in several cycling events Down Under during the F1 off-season and is ramping up to his own GRVL RADL this weekend.

In March, he’ll be in Sydney for the Race of Champions forming half of the Finnish team for the event.

Bottas has signed on to be Mercedes’ reserve driver for the 2025 season after Sauber opted against renewing the 10-time race winner.

That role will see the 35-year-old support George Russell and Kimi Antonelli at the team he helped win five constructors’ championships from 2017.

My body double Lachy Mac 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/d1RHgPplGb — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 17, 2025