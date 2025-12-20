Brad Keselowski wasn’t supposed to spend part of his offseason in a hospital room.

With the offseason being roughly halfway over and the holidays just a week away, this is the time where drivers take it easy and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Not Brad, though.

He went on a family skiing trip, and unfortunately took a spill, breaking his leg.

Keselowski says the prognosis is good.

He’s expected to be ready for the Daytona 500, and there’s no real panic coming out of his camp.

Still, it’s jarring to see a driver who’s made a career out of toughness suddenly slowed down by something that had nothing to do with racing—especially with his history of leg injuries.

He handled the news the way you’d expect him to—with a little humor and some perspective.

A reminder that things could be worse.

Keselowski, 41, has always been good at acknowledging reality without letting it define him.

The timing, though, hasn’t been kind. RFK Racing has already been navigating a difficult stretch, and the recent loss of Greg Biffle and his family has left a heavy cloud over the organization and the sport as a whole.

In that light, Keselowski’s injury feels like less of a headline and more like another reminder that life doesn’t pause just because the season hasn’t started yet.

Life is meant to be lived, and at this stage of his career, Keselowski isn’t trying to prove how tough he is. He’s proven that already.

What matters now is being there for his team, for the people who count on him, and for an organization he’s poured himself into as both a driver and an owner.

If Brad Keselowski’s career has taught us anything, it’s that setbacks don’t tend to stop him—they just become part of the story.