In taking the win, Brown and Schumacher became fourth different race winning combination in the first four races of the season.

Brown handed the race winning Audi R8 GT3 car over to Schumacher in the race leading position, he did sit second was but fellow Supercars driver Chaz Mostert pitted a lap earlier from the race lead

The team effectively used the overcut and a shorter compulsory pit stop time to jump ahead of the Ferrari 296 of Mostert and Liam Talbot.

Schumacher was never headed after the pit stop and pulled out a significant lead and won the race by 17.5s, for Brown the win comes just a week before his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma Raceway.

When the pit stops played out Talbot found himself in third, however he closed the margin down and took second with eight minutes remaining at Turn 11.

Third place was hard fought between the second Arise Racing Ferrari 296 of Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte, and the Audi R8 driver by Brendon Leitch and Tim Miles.

Schutte attempted to get through at Turn 6 on multiple occasions, he overshot it the first time, however he eventually made it stick around the outside at Turn 7 in the final moments of the race.

Former FIA Formula 3 Championship driver Alex Peroni and Mark Rosser came home just a couple of seconds back in fifth.

Declan Fraser and Peter Hackett driving the Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes could not replicate the race winning success of yesterday, they finished a lonely sixth ahead of Nick McBride and Steve Brooks.

Jayden Ojeda and Paul Lucchitti finished one lap down in eighth, just ahead of the Trophy class entrant of Dean Currie Valentino Astuti.

After being spun out at Turn 1, Lamborghini Huracan drivers Tony D'Alberto and Adrian Deitz recovered to finish in 10th place.

Garth Walden and Mark Sheargold sat in the lead of the Am class at the start of the penultimate lap however tangled with the #88 Audi of Brooks.

Walden briefly fell behind Theo Koundouris, however on the final lap retook the class winning position in a dramatic Am battle.

Theo and James Koundouris came home second in class ahead of Ben Schoots and Shane Woodman.

Ash Samadi was the final finisher, albeit the Audi driver limped across the line with front-right damage.

Renee Gracie and Marcel Zalloua failed to finish after colliding at Turn 1 in the incident that also spun D'Alberto. Marc Cini was also a non-finisher.

The next round of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS takes place at Queensland Raceway at the start of August.