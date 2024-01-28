The Triple Eight-built Camaro was shipped to the States for the recent ground-breaking aero testing which saw both GM and Ford Gen3 hardware undergo full-size wind tunnel work at Windshear in North Carolina.

That programme is now complete with the revised Camaro aero package signed off and the Ford Mustang thought to be very close to sign-off.

The cars haven't been rush back to Australia, though, with the Camaro now on display at the GM Tech Centre in Charlotte.

Overseas displays of current-spec Supercars are rare thanks to the strict series rules regarding the movements of registered cars.

Most cars don't head overseas until they have been de-registered, to avoid the cars being used for any illegal analysis or testing work.

Ford does have a running Gen2-spec Mustang as part of its US fleet, CEO Jim Farley regularly driving the car in demo runs.

Last year Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo drove the car at the M1 Concourse track in Michigan as part of a Ford event.

Closer to home, Triple Eight majority owner Tony Quinn caused a stir in the paddock when he, and a number of other drivers including Craig Lowndes, drove the Gen3 Camaro raced by Shane van Gisbergen last year at the Taupo circuit during the recent historic event.

The demo run was well clear of any testing rules, however, thanks to factors such as the now out-dated aero package and the fact it ran in Pirelli tyres, not the control Dunlops.