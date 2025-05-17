Gold Coast karter, Hamish Campbell will make his debut in the FIA Junior Karting Academy Trophy this weekend in Valencia, Spain.

He is Karting Australia’s junior representative with Brisbane racer, Annabel Kennedy our senior representative.

The Academy is a single-make kart and engine, Campbell’s chassis from OTK. He is familiar with the equipment being a Tony Kart Australia pilot.

“I’m familiar with the chassis, I’ve been racing it all year, I’ve been selected by Karting Australia as their representative, so they recognise what I do and it is a great honour,” Campbell told Speedcafe.

Not shy around his talent, he believes that he can take it to some of the best young racers in the world.

“I never go out to not win and think I can do it over there.”

Australia has a strong record in the fledgling series with Max Walton finishing second two years ago.

Racing will begin Saturday night Australian time. Hamish was 26th in qualifying.