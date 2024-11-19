Last week, it was announced the Monaco Grand Prix would lose its traditional end-of-May date and instead be pushed into June from 2026.

To accommodate the move, the Canadian Grand Prix has moved earlier in the season and will be scheduled “on the third or fourth weekend of May each year.”

The move has been made to simplify logistics and better regionalise the calendar, with a significant carbon reduction also expected.

Formula 1 is on a push to be ‘net zero’ by 2030. From 2026, cars will use 100 percent sustainable fuels while other initiatives have already been implemented to improve the sport’s environmental credentials.

With Canada moved into May, it will now logically follow the Miami Grand Prix, making for a two-event swing through North America.

Elsewhere, the Japanese Grand Prix has moved much earlier in the season where it can be paired with the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix, while Middle Eastern events have been twinned in recent seasons, usually bookending the season.

“I am incredibly grateful to the promoter and all of the government stakeholder partners involved in the Canadian Grand Prix, from the local, to the provincial and national government,” said F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We applaud the tremendous effort from all involved to accelerate the temporary build of the event, to be ready to host the Formula 1 community earlier than in the past.

“The change will make the future flow of our calendar not only more sustainable, but logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel.

“Our Net Zero by 2030 commitment continues to be a priority for us as a sport and it is thanks to changes like this that we are on track to hitting our goal.”

Jean-Philippe Paradis, CEO of Octane Racing Group, promoters of the Canadian Grand Prix, added: “This change in the schedule is a major step in our commitment, as well as Formula 1’s, toward a more sustainable future.

“It demonstrates our desire to combine sporting performance and event organization with environmental responsibility.

“We are determined to offer our fans, our communities, and our loyal audience a unique and enriched experience, in addition to extending the summer season for Montreal.

“The date change thus fully integrates into the dynamic strategic vision put in place by our team, with the collaboration of our stakeholders, which is fully focused on delivering an amazing Canadian Grand Prix experience in a more sustainable and inclusive environment.”