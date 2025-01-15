Applications are now open for young drivers intending to contest either the 2025 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Championship, or Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge series, to join the program.

The program will continue to embrace a two-day Porsche Junior Camp at the beginning of the season and this year also includes regular seminars, coaching, guest speakers and ongoing support for its members.

The program will encompass not just the physical and mental growth of participants, but also aims to deliver insight into engineering, media and sponsorship. A dedicated driver mentor will also be in place throughout the year.

An industry panel, selected by Porsche Motorsport Australia, will at the end of the year assess all participants, with the driver that best represents the broadest range of skills required to become a professional racing driver nominated as the Porsche Michelin Junior for 2025.

That nominee will then take part in the annual Porsche Junior Shootout in Europe, where the winner receives a scholarship prize towards contesting a season of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Championship.

“We are thrilled that Michelin has returned to support this important initiative driving the growth of young drivers from this part of the world, giving them opportunities they may not get elsewhere,” said Porsche Australia’s senior motorsport manger, Craig Nayda.

“The team has taken the time to fully review the Porsche Michelin Junior program for 2025 and expand its reach in a bid to better provide an all-round program for our young talent.

“The focus of the program previously has been on the camp at the beginning of the season and then the driver that scores the most points at the end.

“The new format will evolve the Junior program to something that is part of these drivers for the full season – helping them grow and develop in parallel with their on-track activities.

“The Porsche Michelin Junior program already has a sensational track record and has supported more than 100 young drivers since its inception.

“2025 will be no different and give the young talent in Sprint Challenge and Carrera Cup more opportunities to progress their careers.”

As part of their support of the program and both Carrera Cup and Sprint Challenge, the top three Porsche Michelin Juniors at each round will receive a free set of Michelin tyres as rewards for their efforts.

Drivers looking to participate in the program must contest a full season in either Carrera Cup or Sprint Challenge this year and nominate with Porsche Motorsport Australia by 23 January to be included.