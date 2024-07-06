They began the ARB Tyrepower Griffith The Gap 440 on the right note by winning the Prologue by 3.8s in their Toyota 2JZ turbo-powered Unlimited class Razorback. Then they finished the day over a minute in front of the field.

Second were Class 1's Jason Richards and his daughter Charlotte (Chenoweth/Nissan V6) with Round 1 (ARB Big Desert 480) victors Beau Robinson and Shane Hutt (Class 11 Mason Trophy Truck/Duggans Chev) third another 5.6s behind.

Fourth were Michael Marson and Chris Colborne (Unlimited Racer Engineering/Ford Windsor V8) who has since withdrawn due to an engine issue. They finished the day ahead of Simon and Kyle Tucker in their Class 1 Southern Cross/Nissan.

Then followed Matt Burrows/Jay Mitchell (Unlimited MBR Jimco/ Holden AlloyTech), James and Lizzy Saint (Class 11 Racer Engineering), Class 10's Russell and Judy Harnett (Razorback/Honda) and Karl and Tess Power (Tatum/Honda) and Jan and Hendrik Kraaij (Class 11 Bat/Nissan) in 10th place.

It was not a great day for Brent Martin and Andre de Simone in their Unlimited Jimco/Nissan Twin Turbo. They were second in the Prologue bur were stopped several times and finished 34th.

First day honours in the other classes went to 14th placed Justin Rider/Steven Teese (Class 6 Can-Am), 14th's Darren Mott/Dan Floyd (Class 4 Micklefab), and Heath and Michelle Weedon (Class 7 Nissan Patrol).

The Gap 440 continues on Sunday with four more 83km laps.