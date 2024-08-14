Mostert joined host Andrew van Leeuwen to discuss a wide range of topics from Supercars to GT and beyond.

He discusses his career-defining stint at Walkinshaw Andretti United and the journey of taking the team from the mid-pack to the front.

He talked about his Supercars title hopes and reflected on the near miss in 2015 when that nasty Bathurst crash derailed his quest for a crown.

All that and so much more on the latest episode of The Hard Card.

