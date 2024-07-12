On Sunday 28th July 2024, Queensland Raceway is hosting Supercar Drivers Will Brown, Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood for a Charity Lunch, with all proceeds to support Ronald McDonald House Charities South East QLD.

There will also be a charity auction with lots of fabulous items up for grabs.

Ronald McDonald House Charities SEQ relies upon community support and fundraising in order to provide accommodation and support services to over 5000 families every year.

This event will run in conjunction with King of QR, where 100 drivers will fight against the clock to be crowned the King of QR, so be sure to check out some epic track action while also supporting a fantastic cause.

Tickets are $70 and include panel discussion, your chance to ask your favourite driver questions during the Q&A, nibblies, one beverage (additional can be purchased) and a chance to bid on some MEGA items.

Purchase your tickets here: https://www.qldraceways.com.au/enter#/spectate/15590/go

If you can't make it to the event, you can still show your support by donating. With your generous donation, Ronald McDonald House Charities can provide essential accommodation for families with sick kids, home-cooked meals after a long day at the hospital and other support.

Donate here: https://seqfundraising.rmhc.org.au/fundraisers/kateelaria/queensland-raceway-king-of-qr-charity-lunch