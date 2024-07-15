Australia was set to host the final pair of rounds on November 30-December 1 at a venue to be determined. But after the opening rounds, a revised calendar reveals that China on October 19-20 will stage Rounds 9 and 10.

Earlier this year, Rallycross promoter GmbH stated that discussions were underway to add an event in Asia to the calendar in the northern hemisphere autumn. GmbH has confirmed that those discussions have now reached a conclusion, and that China will stage the season finale.

The World RX had it Asia-Pacific region debut in November last year where Hong Kong was the championship's first-ever city centre event. The precise location to be used in China will be announced in due course.

The Rallycross promoter stated that it will continue to work closely and proactively with the local Australian organiser with a view to adding an event to the schedule in 2025.

This year's championship began with two rounds in Sweden on July 6-7 and with the next rounds in Hungary on July 27-28. Benelux and Portugal will also host rounds before the season concludes in China.

Johan Kristroffersson leads the points after the two rounds in his home country ahead of Finland's Niclas Gronholm and Sweden's Klara Andersson who are equal second.