Featured Videos

Oscar Piastri sealed his first Formula 1 pole position in Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

He’ll be joined on the front row by George Russell while his championship-leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris will start third.

Jack Doohan was an early elimination in Qualifying and will start 18th, two places up from Liam Lawson after a dismal Saturday afternoon for the Red Bull pilot.

The 2025 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix begins at 18:00 AEDT.