Oscar Piastri sealed his first Formula 1 pole position in Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.
He’ll be joined on the front row by George Russell while his championship-leading McLaren teammate Lando Norris will start third.
Jack Doohan was an early elimination in Qualifying and will start 18th, two places up from Liam Lawson after a dismal Saturday afternoon for the Red Bull pilot.
The 2025 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix begins at 18:00 AEDT.
|1. Oscar Piastri
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|2. George Russell
(Mercedes)
|3. Lando Norris
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|4. Max Verstappen
(Red Bull – Honda)
|5. Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)
|6. Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)
|7. Isack Hadjar
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|8. Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)
|9. Yuki Tsunoda
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|10. Alex Albon
(Williams – Mercedes)
|11. Esteban Ocon
(Haas – Ferrari)
|12. Nico Hulkenberg
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|13. Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|14. Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|15. Carlos Sainz
(Williams – Mercedes)
|16. Pierre Gasly
(Alpine – Renault)
|17. Oliver Bearman
(Haas – Ferrari)
|18. Jack Doohan
(Alpine – Renault)
|19. Gabriel Bortoleto
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|20. Liam Lawson
(Red Bull – Honda)