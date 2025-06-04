The annual Australian Kart Masters at Coffs Harbour’s CeX Raceway will take place again this weekend, honouring karting stalwart Ian Brown, seeing nearly 100 competitors coming from around Australia.

The event has become a (New South Wales) King’s Long Weekend tradition over the years.

Many old scores are settled, along with discussing times that were.

Several classes do run to a minimum entry age of 35, but the majority are for those over 40.

Over time, it has become a true highlight on the Australian karting calendar. This year, it has changed its title to honour Brown, who was a mainstay of the club and instrumental in building the event. There will also be the Russell Grimson trophy up for grabs – Grimson another who has been instrumental in the development of the event. Category winners will have the honour of wearing the “grey plate” for 12 months.

The Masters will be the first major event that Coffs Harbour has hosted since completing its new race control and ablutions block on the main straight and that will be celebrated with an event on Saturday night.

The 1060 metre circuit will hold the final round of the Australian Kart Championship later this year, with the City of Coffs Harbour backing not only the Masters but the Australian Championship round.