The Williams driver crashed heavily in the dying stages of Qualifying 2 on Friday night, recording an impact in excess of 50G.

Assessed at the time and passed fit by circuit medical staff, a secondary evaluation was necessary before he would be allowed to compete today.

“Following Franco’s incident in Qualifying yesterday, he has undergone a thorough follow-up evaluation from the event medical team today and has been cleared to race in this evening’s Las Vegas Grand Prix,” a statement from the team confirmed.

“Franco’s health is our main priority, and we are relieved that he is well enough to race following such a significant incident.

“We thank the medical staff for prioritising Franco’s health and wellbeing and for the excellent care he received.

“We are extremely thankful to our incredible garage team for their hard work overnight to repair Franco’s car and our fans and partners for their continued support.

“We have taken the opportunity to make some set-up changes during the repair and, as a result, Franco will start the race from the pitlane.”

Colapinto had recorded the 14th-best time in Qualifying 2 and was facing elimination when he tagged the apex barrier at Turn 16.

The impact plucked the left-front wheel from the Williams and speared it across the track where it made heavy contact with the barrier.

It’s the third sizeable impact for the 21-year-old in recent weeks following two crashes over the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

Confirmation that Colapinto will start the race means all 20 cars are set to compete tonight’s 50-lap encounter, with team-mate Alex Albon 18th best after qualifying.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix begins at 17:00 AEDT on Sunday.