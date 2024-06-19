Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Thursday, June 20), with the general admission Island Pass on offer at 2023 prices.

Free motorcycle parking by the circuit will also be available to all day visitors across all three days (October 18-20).

Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chief Executive Officer Travis Auld said, “The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix will be back bigger than ever this year with the event being the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and family, hit the road and enjoy Phillip Island and all the action

on-track.

“We're conscious of the rising costs of living and are working on ways to make our event more accessible, with the free motorcycle parking and a price freeze on Island Passes, benefits that we hope fans will love.”

The 2024 event sees the introduction of the Trackside Club, located by Gardner Straight and offering “a premium experience, including undercover viewing accessible to all Island Pass ticket holders.”

The Catch-a-Coach service offers transport from the Melbourne CBD daily and from Cranbourne and Clayton on Sunday, directly to and from the Circuit.

Island Pass, Grandstand seating, Trackside Club, The Clubhouse, Campgrounds, Paddock Passes and Catch-a-Coach tickets are all set to go on sale to the public tomorrow at 12:00 AEST, via the event's website.

The 2024 Australian MotoGP round is set to be the first to feature a Sprint after inclement weather wreaked havoc with the schedule in 2023.

At this rate, it could be the last for Jack Miller, with his options for a seat on the 2025 grid closing quickly.