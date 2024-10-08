Kicking off the countdown is a pair of offerings from two huge names in Australian motorsport – Paul ‘The Dude’ Morris and Scott McLaughlin.

Morris, who has been a first-hand beneficiary of Motorsport Ministries’ work, has offered up an exclusive full-day corporate event for 15 guests at his Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast valued at more than $15,000.

Morris is one of only two drivers to have won the Bathurst Triple Crown outright (Bathurst 1000, the Bathurst 6 and 12 Hours) as well as being the Australian Touring Car Champion for BMW and 2017 Stadium Super Trucks World Champion.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

Morris was involved in a massive start-line accident at Oran Park in Sydney in 2000 and spent several days in hospital, where one of his first visitors was Garry Coleman from Motorsport Ministries.

“Motorsport Ministries do an amazing job in our sport, which few people realise,” said Morris.

“Unfortunately I got to see them at work first hand after my Oran Park crash and I have not forgotten the effort Garry (Coleman) and his team went to.

“We think the PIRTEK Legends Night is a fantastic concept for the sport and Gold Coast 500 weekend and to have Dick (Johnson) as the inaugural Legend is perfect.

“The fact that every cent raised on the night goes to Motorsport Ministries is the cream on the cake for everyone.”

The Norwell Motorplex team will tailor every aspect of your full-day event to ensure everyone has an amazing experience – you will get the adrenalin pumping on the racetrack, take on the 4×4 and/or driving challenges and learn some advanced driving skills on the skid pan and mechanical turntable.

Whether you want to use the prize as a corporate anniversary, team-building retreat, end-of-year festivities, professional association event or a memorable day of networking with colleagues, the Norwell Motorplex team will work with you on your goals.

The experience, which includes lunch, will allow you to bring your own marketing materials and turn it into your exclusive corporate event.

Three-time Supercars champion McLaughlin, meanwhile, has offered up the gloves he used on the way to his first IndyCar oval victory as part of this month’s inaugural Motorsport Ministries charity auction.

McLaughlin has been tremendously successful since making his switch to IndyCar in the US with Team Penske.

In just his second full-time season in the category he won the season-opener on the streets of St Petersburg and then again on the permanent road courses at Mid-Ohio and Portland.

The following season he won in Alabama on his way to finishing third in the championship and he repeated that victory again this year. Despite those major points-paying finishes, he had never won on an oval.

That was until July when he won the first of two races on the Iowa Speedway, which is regularly referred to as the “fastest short track on the planet”.

It was a memorable day in McLaughlin’s career who has been earmarked to be a future great of the sport, and you have the chance to own a piece of history by purchasing the gloves he used in his first ever oval win beating home Pato O’Ward, teammate Josef Newgarden and fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon.

“I always said I would not count myself as an Indycar driver until I won on an oval,” said McLaughlin.

“Iowa gave me that shot this year and I took it. I am happy to give up my gloves from that inaugural win to such a great cause like Motorsport Ministries. I hope someone takes them straight to the pool room.

“The PIRTEK Legends Night is shaping as a great event and I wish I could be there to pay tribute to Dick (Johnson) and the other legends who will be there on the night.”

The gloves have been signed by McLaughlin and professionally framed with images from that maiden Iowa victory, according to event coordinator, Brett “Crusher” Murray.

“Scott (McLaughlin) is one of motorsports’ true champions, on and off the track, and he has never forgotten where his roots lie in the sport,” said Murray.

“To give up such a significant piece of his personal memorabilia for Motorsport Ministries is testimony to that.

“There will only ever be one pair of these gloves and it is fantastic that fans in Australia, New Zealand and the rest of the world will have the chance to own them.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100 percent of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

CLICK HERE to check out all of the incredible items on offer and start bidding!

