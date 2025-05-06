If you are an experienced news journalist, love F1 and other forms of motorsport and want to work full-time for Speedcafe, this is the job for you.
Full details below.
Location: Remote
Employment Type: Full-time
As our News Editor, F1, your primary responsibility will be to take charge of our F1 coverage — from breaking news and race reports to analysis, interviews, and features. Working closely with Speedcafe’s editorial team, you’ll play a key role in shaping how we deliver F1 content to our loyal readership. While F1 is the focus of the role, coverage of other categories will also be required.
Responsibilities
- Report on breaking F1 news with accuracy and speed
- Write and publish high-quality articles covering F1, Supercars and all other relevant categories
- Conduct interviews with drivers, team personnel, and other key figures in motorsport
- Cover race weekends with session reports and reaction news
- Engage with global F1 media and sources
- Collaborate with the wider editorial team to ensure consistent, compelling coverage
- Uphold Speedcafe’s editorial standards
- Proven experience as a motorsport or sports journalist
- Deep knowledge of F1, both historical and current
- Exceptional writing, editing, and headline-writing skills
- Strong news sense with the ability to identify emerging stories
- Ability to work autonomously and thrive under pressure
- Comfortable working odd hours to cover international events
- Familiarity with CMS platforms, SEO principles, and social media
- Be part of the best editorial team in Australian motorsport
- Flexibility to work remotely
- Competitive salary, with potential for growth
- A chance to shape F1 coverage for Australia’s leading motorsport platform
Discussion about this post