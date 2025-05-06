If you are an experienced news journalist, love F1 and other forms of motorsport and want to work full-time for Speedcafe, this is the job for you.

Full details below.

Job Title: News Editor, F1

Location: Remote

Employment Type: Full-time

Join Australia’s leading motorsport news outlet. Speedcafe, Australia’s go-to destination for motorsport coverage, is seeking a passionate and experienced News Editor to lead our F1 coverage. If you’re an experienced journalist who lives and breathes F1, this is your chance to cover the pinnacle of motorsport for a dedicated and continually growing audience.As our News Editor, F1, your primary responsibility will be to take charge of our F1 coverage — from breaking news and race reports to analysis, interviews, and features. Working closely with Speedcafe’s editorial team, you’ll play a key role in shaping how we deliver F1 content to our loyal readership. While F1 is the focus of the role, coverage of other categories will also be required.

Responsibilities