Lowndes, a three-time Supercars champion with seven Bathurst 1000s to his name, will drive the car along with its owner Tony Quinn.

The Tyrrell P34, commonly known as the ‘six-wheeler’, was designed by Derek Gardner and used four specially-manufactured, 10-inch diameter wheels and tyres at the front, with two ordinary-sized wheels at the back.

Powered by a Ford Cosworth DFV V8, the P34 was raced by Tyrrell in the 1976 (with a five-speed Hewland gearbox) and 1977 (six-speed) Formula 1 seasons. It debuted at the ’76 Spanish Grand Prix before Jody Scheckter drove the car to victory in the Swedish GP.

Besides Scheckter, notable drivers that raced the car were Patrick Depailler in ’76 and Ronnie Peterson in ‘77. After a string of podiums across both seasons, Tyrrell abandoned the concept for the 1978 season with the Formula 1 rules changed to ensure cars were limited to four wheels.

Only a handful of P34s still exist with the car that will appear at the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival is a ‘continuation’ model, one of two built as a modern car based on the original drawings, which is now owned by Quinn.

It will be flown to Adelaide just days before the event starts.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, as well as tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.