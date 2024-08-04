The Honda Civic R FL5 pilot finally overcame the disappointments from previous rounds to win the third race and secured a much needed overall triumph.

“We pretty much topped each session. The boys put the pressure on me but not too much,” he said afterwards.

Second overall was Zac Soutar in his Audi RS3 LMS TCR. It meant the Tufflift Racing driver consolidated his championship lead, to 27 points over reigning champion Josh Buchan who was third for the round in the HMO Customer Racing Hyundai Elantra N.

The Race 2 grid was the reverse top 10 of the Race 1 result with Ryan Casha on pole. In his Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308, Casha led from start to finish.

Jordan Cox was third early before he passed Will Harris (Honda) to secure second and a Peugeot one-two result. Buchan moved up order to finish third while D'Alberto climbed from 10th to finish fourth.

Brad Harris (Honda) was next ahead of Soutar, Dylan O'Keeffe (Lynk & Co CO 03), Will Harris, Ben Stewart (Audi), Glenn Nirwan (Audi), Tom Oliphant (Hyundai i30N) and Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot).

Aaron Cameron finished two laps down after a pitstop to replace a puncture and check the front suspension. He had damage from contact from Bargwanna at Turn 3, triggered by Oliphant when the three were three abreast. Oliphant received a drive-through penalty as a result.

D'Alberto was off pole for the last race and led all the way. Fractionally under a second was his advantage in the end over Soutar while Buchan was just behind them in third place.

Oliphant charged from seventh on the grid to be fourth, just in arrears of his teammate and ahead of Cameron, O'Keeffe and Cox who was fourth in the early laps.

Then followed Bargwanna, from Brad Harris, Casha, Will Harris and Stewart. Nirwan was only non-finisher. He had a moment with Will Harris as they approached Turn 4. They locked wheels and the Audi speared off and suffered suspension damage.