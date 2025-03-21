The title-winning team has acquired the car and a slew of parts that it will use to upgrade its first-generation i30 N Sedan driven by champion Josh Buchan.

Known outside of Australia as the Elantra, the sedan is the second TCR model from Hyundai after its i30 N hatchback variant.

HMO Customer Racing has kept one of its hatchbacks in its line-up and is expected to announce its full squad of drivers soon.

Buchan will be one of those, who will be vying for his third straight TCR Australia Series crown.

“It’s really awesome to have this new Hyundai in the country,” said team manager Scott Fulcher.

“The new version is the facelifted model featuring a different appearance, which matches the current road-going car available at Hyundai dealers.

“It has new headlights, front and rear fascias, plus a couple of other pretty bits, but it is the same version already raced here, just updated visually.

“Both of our i30 N Sedans (Elantras) have been updated, so they will look the same on-track.

“It makes the HMO Customer Racing program market relevant to the road-going i30 N Sedans available in Hyundai’s showrooms.”

Fulcher said the team is planning to field two cars but could open the door to more competitors.

“We’re 100 percent committed to TCR Australia,” said Fulcher.

“We love the category, plus having two TCR World Tour rounds at The Bend and Macau competing against globally renowned drivers is a pretty exciting prospect.

“This year, we’re going to tracks we haven’t raced at such as Carco.com.au Raceway and One Raceway, and this adds another element to the series.

“Our intention is to enter at least two Hyundais in this year’s TCR Australia Series and we are fielding further inquiries regarding more. This will all be confirmed soon.”

The TCR Australia Series kicks off at Wanneroo Raceway on the Repco Supercars Championship undercard on June 6-8.