The 2025 TCR Australia calendar was launched with a TBC as its finale, which has long been expected to be an appearance at the famous Guia circuit.

That has now been confirmed by the new series management, the TCR Australia finale to be held in conjunction with the Kumho TCR World Tour.

Freight costs for the Australian teams will be covered in full.

The deal means TCR Australia and the TCR World Tour will team up on two events with the global series set to race at The Bend as part of the new Supercars endurance event.

“TCR Australia has always been one of TCR’s more important and exciting competitions that takes its roots in the long-standing tradition of touring car racing in the country,” said global TCR promoter Marcello Lotti.

“When logistical issues forced us to cancel the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour’s Australian rounds last year, we immediately started working with the aim of returning in 2025, and so it was important to confirm the event at The Bend.

“It’s great that we have been able to extend the co-operation to a second event and offer the Australian competitors the unique opportunity to finish the season in Macau.”

Newly-appointed TCR Australia series director David Sonenscher said: “I’m really happy to be able to bring the TCR Australia Series to one of the most iconic circuits in the world and certainly one of the greatest challenges for a driver.

“The opportunity to extend our co-operation with the Kumho FIA TCR World Tour and showcase the talented Australian drivers on the highest international stage at Macau demonstrates the unique opportunity that TCR Australia and the global TCR platform provides for all participants.”

The trip to Macau will be TCR Australia’s only appearance outside of local shores, though, with early plans to open the season in New Zealand falling through.

Instead the season will open at the Perth Supercars event in June.