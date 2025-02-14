As first reported by Speedcafe, TCR Australia management informed competitors this week that it would not support Supercars at Taupō Motorsport Park on April 11-13.

Instead, the series will open at Wanneroo Raceway on June 6-8 before a new second round at One Raceway on June 27-29 as part of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Tour.

It will end a top-level touring car hiatus of nearly two decades at the circuit formerly known as Wakefield Park, which last hosted the Supercars feeder Super2 Series in 2008.

After Wanneroo and One Raceway, the series will head to Winton (August 22-24) and The Bend (September 12-14).

The season finale, although not confirmed, is expected to take place on the TCR World Tour card as part of the Macau Grand Prix at the Guia Street Circuit.

“We are proud to bring the TCR Australia Series to One Raceway,” said TCR Australia Series director David Sonenscher.

“The circuit has been recently upgraded and deserves to host high level Australian motorsport.

“We look forward to working with Steve Shelley, Troy Williams and their team to deliver a successful event.

“Importantly, the addition of One Raceway to the calendar ensures TCR will race in New South Wales – the home state for a number of our competitors and their supporters.”

2025 TCR Australia Series calendar (provisional)

Round 1 – Wanneroo Raceway, WA – June 6-8

Round 2 – One Raceway, NSW – June 27-29

Round 3 – Winton Motor Raceway, VIC – August 22-24

Round 4 – The Bend Motorsport Park, SA – September 12-14

Round 5 – TBC – TBC