The Australian has been linked to a move to the start-up operation which is due to join the F1 grid in 2026.

Ricciardo is considered a good fit for Cadillac as he offers both experience and strong marketing potential.

He is one of the most recognisable F1 drivers in North America, a key market as General Motors enters the world championship.

Those suggestions persist despite denials from both the Ricciardo camp and those involved with the Cadillac project, as Speedcafe first reported last week.

That has now been reaffirmed by Ricciardo himself.

Social media has been abuzz with a video of the 35-year-old being asked about the prospect of joining the American team.

“No Cadillac?” he was asked.

The eight-time grand prix winner responded: “Nah, I’m done.”

OFICIAL: Daniel Ricciardo announces retirement from Formula 1 pic.twitter.com/Ty9fxX7VlR — Rhys 🇦🇺❗️ (@SulloReport) December 15, 2024

Ricciardo has been constantly linked with a return to the F1 grid after he was replaced at RB following the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Australian had returned to the grid midway through F1 2023 as a potential successor to Sergio Perez at Red Bull Racing.

However, patchy form meant Ricciardo was not a clear choice as pressure began to mount on the Mexican during the course of F1 2024.

Following that development, and with Liam Lawson waiting in the wings, it was inevitable that the West Aussie would be replaced.

The New Zealander impressed on his return, scoring points despite a grid penalty at the United States Grand Prix.

His performance across the final six grands prix of the year thrust him into contention for the second Red Bull Racing drive as Perez’s form continued to flag.

Though he holds a contract for 2025, it is expected Perez will exit the team in the near future.

Ricciardo meanwhile has stepped away from motorsport for the moment, with sources close to him stating that he was taking time away from the sport, and the spotlight.

It remains unclear whether a racing return of any form is in his future.