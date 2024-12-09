The Mexican is expected to part ways with the organisation as a race driver, though he has been offered an ambassadorial role with the organisation.

Perez under-delivered in F1 2024 to score just 152 points from 24 races, barely more than a third of his world championship-winning team-mate.

Of those, 107 were scored in the opening six races while his final five netted a paltry two points.

That lack of consistent contribution to the team’s points tally cost it a shot at the constructors’ world championship.

Red Bull slumped to third in that competition, 77 points behind winners McLaren having had a 114-point advantage over the papaya squad leaving the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The result is forecast to cost Red Bull Racing in the region of $30 million in prize money payments alone next season.

Team boss Christian Horner had hoped Perez would rediscover his form following the mid-season break.

The 34-year-old’s head was on the chopping block even then, and while there was a flash of pace in Azerbaijan, it proved to be the exception rather than the norm.

Patience has long worn thin and Red Bull Racing is looking to make a change for F1 2025, with Liam Lawson understood to be the prime candidate to replace Perez.

Complicating matters is that the six-time race winner holds a contract and, heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and was adamant that he would race alongside Max Verstappen next season.

That was despite the writing being on the wall, suggesting Perez would not go without a fight.

Horner had made his position clear, winding back his defence of Perez in the media and imploring him to make the correct decision.

It appears he has now come to his senses as he adopted a more conciliatory approach following Sunday’s race.

“All I can say is, I got a contract that I signed up in the middle of the year to race for the team for the next two years,” he stated.

“We’ll see what happens and how the conversation goes in the coming days.”

It’s understood that while a decision on Perez’s future will be formalised in the near future, his ultimate fate is already sealed.

The lingering question is what shape his continued involvement with Red Bull takes – if any.

There is an appetite to have him remain involved as David Coulthard has since his retirement in 2008.

Perez’s acknowledgement that his future is open for discussion marks a softening in his hard-line stance from earlier in the weekend.

It also suggests that there may be a peaceful resolution after all. It has looked as though the relationship was heading for a messy divorce.

“We’ll sit down with him and reflect on the season, and obviously where it’s gone wrong, and collectively work out what is the right and appropriate way forward,” Horner said of Perez’s situation following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Checo has been a great servant of this team.

“Back to this race in 2021 the contribution that he made, ‘22 and ‘23 constructions world championships, five race victories, second In last year’s drivers’ championship… He’s done an awful lot for this team.

“There’s no immediate rush,” he added.

“All the permutations are available to us internally, so I think the first thing is to sit down with Checo and have that conversation.”