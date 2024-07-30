Red Bull will take an unchanged driver line-up into the second half of the year with no changes at either Red Bull Racing or RB.

Yesterday, it was revealed Sergio Perez will remain alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing.

It's now reported that Ricciardo will also remain in place at RB until at least the end of the season.

The Australian was thought to be under threat of losing his drive to Liam Lawson following Perez's confirmation.

He's due to take part in a filming day at Imola tomorrow, sharing driving duties behind the wheel of a current-spec RB alongside Lawson.

That was initially billed as a shootout between the pair, initially over which of the two would replace Perez, but then over who would partner Yuki Tsunoda at RB.

It's understood Ricciardo's future was secured in the same post-Belgium meeting where it was decided Perez would be retained.

Following a mixed opening to the year, Ricciardo has found form of late, delivering 10th in the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend.

“I think he's done alright,” Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner said on Sunday of Ricciardo's performance.

“I haven't looked at the race plot, I only saw the end result that he was 11th.

“Starting on the soft tyre, he's obviously driven a good race.”

That was not good enough for a Red Bull Racing promotion, however, a move which suggested the eight-time race winner was living on borrowed time within the operation's brutal driver programme.

With Perez and Ricciardo both now safe, it raises questions over Lawson's future.

The New Zealander has been linked with Audi, which remains on the hunt for a team-mate for Nico Hulkenberg given Carlos Sainz opted to join Williams instead.

There was no response form Red Bull Racing, RB, and Ricciardo's management when contacted by Speedcafe.