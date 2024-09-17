Croft is the lead commentator for the British-produced Sky Sports F1 telecast, which provides coverage into Australia and several other global markets.

That includes coverage of all sessions with interviews and analysis programming to complement the on-track action.

Sky’s coverage has come under fire amid claims of overt bias towards British drivers, brought to the fore by the developing championship battle between Englishman Lando Norris and his Dutch rival, Max Verstappen.

That has led to awkward interviews with the likes of Red Bull boss Christian Horner and Norris while its pundits and reports have been vocal in supporting calls for McLaren to impose team orders in support of Norris.

Lead commentator Croft, however, insists he follows the developing stories in his commentary and does his best to remain impartial.

“I will try and follow the story, it’s as simple as that,” he told Speedcafe.

“You try and follow the story wherever that story might be, and Formula 1 is unique in that there are many different stories that happen during the course of the race.

“You’ve also got to talk to the pictures, which we have no control over, on Sky, at all – they’re all from a world feed – so you’re reacting to what that director wants to put out there.”

The world feed is produced by F1 itself, with much of it coming out of at a facility in Biggin Hill in the United Kingdom.

That is fed out to the likes of Sky which then mix it with their own coverage; commentary, some graphics, and roving cameras in pit lane.

As part of that, Croft believes he attempts to walk the fine line in offering a neutral telling of the race as it unfolds but understands others may perceive it differently.

“I try to be as impartial as I can,” he said.

“It’s really difficult to prove whether you’re impartial or not because we all watch with a bias.

“We all watch with our own bias and our own perceptions of a comment or a statement that somebody makes.

“And when you’re trying sometimes to be neutral, someone will perceive that in a completely different way.

“Do I get more excited when a British driver wins? Possibly, you might think so, I don’t know because I’m in that moment.

“Do I get more excited when it’s been a thrilling race? Yes. Do I get more excited when there’s a great story to go with it? Yes. Do I get excited whoever wins? I try to.”

Croft evidenced that by his long-held belief Oscar Piastri will be world champion.

While he was not on duty for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Harry Benjamin filled his shoes, he did watch the event – initially from the back seat of a car, “It’s why Kayo is so important,” he joked.

“I thought it was phenomenal,” Croft added of Piastri’s performance.

“He’s a special talent and I think we’ve had a chat before where I may or may not have said he’s a future world champion.

“And he is a future world champion. I don’t want to put any pressure on him, not that I think he gets affected too much by pressure.”

Croft remains a firm Norris supporter, having had a relationship with his countryman for several years.

Second in the championship, Norris reduced Verstappen’s margin by three points in Azerbaijan in what was a weekend of damage limitation for both title contenders.

“It’s only three points, but those three points might come in very handy at the end,” Croft reasoned.

“But it was damage limitation.

“He’ll be pleased that he finished ahead of Max; he’ll be upset that that yellow flag that shouldn’t have been there in qualifying cost him the chance to get right up there at the sharp end because it’s the second weekend running, isn’t it, whereby Red Bull have been a long way off the race.

“McLaren have taken advantage as a team but Lando hasn’t taken massive advantage as a driver to overhaul it.

“So going on to Singapore, this is the weekend for me where Lando has to make a serious dent in Max’s championship advantage,” he continued.

“Red Bull haven’t done that well at Singapore by their standards, it’s not a convincing victory track for them.

“I’m not expecting it to be a convincing victory track for them this week either.

“Time is running out and I think by the time we get to Austin, Red Bull should have put right a lot of what they need to on their car.

“So [Norris] needs at least 10 points, I think, in terms of trimming that lead out of Singapore, which means Oscar might need to help his team-mate out a little bit.”

Fox Sports’ coverage of the final race of the Singapore Grand Prix begins on Friday with opening practice from 19:00 AEST with coverage of every session of the weekend.

Live and uninterrupted coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix itself begins at 22:00 AEST on Sunday, with the broadcast from 20:30 AEST.