The 42-year-old heads to the Sandown 500 off the back of public confirmation that he’ll remain with the fabled Ford squad in 2025 and beyond.

DJR elected to pair new signing Brodie Kostecki with Davison, opting for the veteran over current teammate Anton De Pasquale and endurance co-driver Kai Allen.

It’s a major show of faith in Davison, who team boss Ryan Story has heralded as consistently getting the best from DJR’s cars during recent seasons.

“I’m thrilled it’s all announced and I’ve got my future set in stone,” Davison told Speedcafe during pre-enduro testing at Queensland Raceway.

“It’s something that overly you don’t think about too much, but there’s a point where you get asked the same questions every two weeks and naturally it just becomes a distraction.

“Of course, at this stage of my career I still feel like I’m driving as well as ever. My hunger and drive is still as strong as ever to achieve the ultimate prizes in this sport.

“I’m just really proud, really excited that I can continue on with the Shell V-Power Racing Team, with DJR and we can keep chasing our goals.

“We know we’ve got lofty goals we’re chasing, we know we need to improve. But I’m certainly up for it. Talk is cheap but we’ll keep working hard.

“Really, really, really focused on ticking off some more things in my career with the Shell V-Power Racing Team.”

Davison currently sits seventh in the championship – less than 100 points from fifth-placed Matt Payne – amid a season that has so far yet to yield DJR a single race win.

“Obviously we have a goal for where I want to finish in the championship, but none of that is as important as standing on the top step in these big races,” Davison said.

“As a team it’s important we do whatever we can, we’ve got nothing to lose, to go all out. Performance is key, teamwork is key, I’ve got a gun young driver in Kai who I’m excited to work with.

“We’ll just go about our business quietly, casually.

“Hopefully we can tune up the half-percenters, which we know Gen3 is all about in qualifying, put ourselves up the front and have a couple of really strong, cracking races.”

Davison is a two-time winner of the Bathurst 1000 but is yet to record a victory in the Sandown enduro.