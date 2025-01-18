The trio will drive an Audi R8 LMS GT3 in the Pro-Am division, carrying #44.

Andrews is an experienced head in sports car and GT racing, having won the LMP3 class in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2021.

The Miami-based Australian has split his efforts across LMP2, LMP3, and GT3 racing, competing almost exclusively in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

This year Andrews will return to the Daytona 24 with Lone Star Racing in the GTD division.

There, he’ll join Lone Star Racing in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Dan Knox, Eric Filgueiras, and Ralf Aron.

Pires and Zalloua raced in GT World Challenge Australia this year, Pires claiming second in the Am standings.