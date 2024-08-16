Both current DJR drivers, De Pasquale and Will Davison, are off contract at the end of the current season, plunging the team into silly season discussions.

Heightening the uncertainty over the pair's future is speculation that reigning champion Brodie Kostecki, who is expected to be on the market at the end of the season, could land at DJR.

De Pasquale had been mooted as a Grove Racing candidate, however the ambitious Ford team has since announced that rookie Kai Allen – currently a DJR co-driver – will partner Matt Payne next season.

PremiAir Racing now looms as a likely suitor for De Pasquale, should he not continue at DJR.

When asked if he knows what his post-2024 future holds, De Pasquale expressed confidence he'll be on the grid, even if the details remain TBC.

“I'll be racing Supercars,” he told Speedcafe. “No, there's a lot to go on and we're still working through everything. And as you know, anything we talk about, we can't talk about.”

When then asked to clarify if he expects to be a full-time Supercars driver next year, he responded. “Yeah, yeah of course. I just go about what I do. Worry about the racing and go from there.”

Paddock speculation suggests Davison will continue with DJR next year, the Bathurst winner himself saying he's “pretty comfy” with where talks over his future sit.

“Things are becoming pretty clear now. So when they'll be public? I've got no idea,” he told Speedcafe.

“I'm pretty comfy with how things are sitting but hopefully sooner rather than later we'll get things finalised and out there, so people stop talking about it.”

Confirmed seats for Supercars 2025

Triple Eight: Will Brown, Broc Feeney

Tickford: Cam Waters, Thomas Randle

Walkinshaw Andretti United: Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood

Grove Racing: Matt Payne, Kai Allen

Matt Stone Racing: Nick Percat, Cam Hill

Team 18: David Reynolds

Brad Jones Racing: Andre Heimgartner

Blanchard Racing Team: James Courtney, Aaron Love