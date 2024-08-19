The FireKeepers Casino 400 was 51 laps into the 200-lap race distance when rain rolled across the speedway.

The race is scheduled to resume on Tuesday at 1am (AEST).

Hendrick Motorsport's Chase Elliott was the leader at the time of the stoppage and will resume the race from the top spot.

Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing), Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing), Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports), and Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing) occupied the remaining top five positions.

Denny Hamlin, who started on pole position for Joe Gibbs Racing, spun on Lap 38. He will restart 17th.

Ryan Blaney won Stage 1 of the race but fell down the order after pit stops during the stage break.