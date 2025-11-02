Denny Hamlin won the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway, putting himself in prime position to chase his first Cup Series title.

The veteran driver has a chance to finally add a championship to a career full of wins, and starting up front gives him a clear track to do it.

William Byron will start second. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has been strong all season, coming off of his clutch victory at Martinsville to advance to the final round, and he arrives at Phoenix with momentum.

Byron’s speed in qualifying shows he will be a serious contender for Hamlin when the green flag drops.

Kyle Larson qualified third. Larson has been fast on shorter tracks all year, and starting near the front at Phoenix gives him a chance to control the race early.

He has the combination of experience and equipment to make a push for the championship.

Chase Briscoe rounds out the Championship 4 and will start 12th. Briscoe faces a more up-hill battle than the others, but Phoenix is one of his better tracks.

Briscoe will need to be aggressive while staying out of trouble—because trouble always seems to find its way around Phoenix.

Qualifying set the stage for a high intensity championship race where every lap matters.

Track position is critical at Phoenix, and starting order could decide the championship.

Hamlin will hope to convert his pole into a first-ever Cup title, while Byron and Larson look to use their strong starting positions to their advantage.

The Championship 4 battle should be thrilling from start to finish.

Phoenix has a knack for delivering moments that define a season, and this year is no exception.