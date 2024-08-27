For as long as it has been clear that Kostecki wouldn't re-sign with Erebus Motorsport, DJR has been among the outright favourites to land the reigning champion.

For much of the year it was thought to be an arm wrestle between DJR and PremiAir Racing, until the famous Ford squad pulled clear in recent weeks.

Underpinning the raft of confirmations and announcements today is background chat that DJR would make an announcement regarding its 2025 line-up this week.

That was expected to be news that Anton De Pasquale would depart and Kostecki join, however the first part of that equation was rushed forward today thanks to Mark Winterbottom.

The veteran racer announced his own impending exit from Team 18 on social media, sparking a response from Team 18, which announced De Pasquale as its new signing.

That leaves the Kostecki/Will Davison line-up as the next logical announcement, expected in the coming days.

Kostecki's current race engineer George Commins has also been linked to a DJR move, although it is unsure if that will form part of the upcoming announcement.