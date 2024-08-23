The Townsville 16-year-old who races in the National Formula Ford Series, has also contested a round of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, and the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia Scholarship Series at Queensland Raceway.

In the latter, he finish seventh in the first race where he was up against many experienced rivals who also contest the top tier GR Cup series.

Backed by CM Security, Mike Carney Group and National Tiles, Evennett will debut in GR Cup at one of the biggest events on the Supercars calendar, the 60th Anniversary of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 13-15.

“We know Dream Racing Australia from Trans Am, but through our connections, we know Nathan Herne who was at the team, and he has obviously gone on to progress well in his career,” said Evennett.

“The new 86 is a little different to the previous model, but I think with the drivers in the category, it's still a great environment to learn.

“Overall, the two should drive similarly, but after the Scholarship Series round at Queensland Raceway, joining the GR Cup was the next step to compete on those larger tracks like Bathurst and the close competition.

“Going off the Scholarship Series event, I had pretty good pace, so going to a track I know fairly well, I hope to be top 15-20 and then work up. I will get a good idea on the test day and see where I am.”

There is expected to be a test outing before Sandown which will allow Evennett to build experience in the new-for-2024 Toyota 86 GR. He will also provide Dream Racing Australia acclimatisation for both driver and the new package as the team prepares for debut.

“DRA is extremely proud to debut in the TGRA GR86 Cup series at the Penrite Oils 60th Anniversary event at historic Sandown with Lachlan Evennett,” said Craig Scutella, Director, Dream Racing Australia.

“Cameron Fisher, Kim Jane, and Glenn Seton are all excited to start working with Lachlan as the first of our two-car race team. Probably not the best to start halfway through the race season but our crew are fast learners with 100+ years of race experience/skills so we will be on a quick learning curve.

“DRA is honoured to be working with Lachlan and his mum and dad, Gina and Nathan – and we will all work hard to achieve successful results.”

Dream Racing Australia will target a two-car attack on the remaining rounds of the TGRA GR Cup, which include the two marquee events of Sandown and Bathurst.