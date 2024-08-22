Dutton was captured on the television broadcast briefly pushing Randle backwards as the driver attempted to enter the front of the Triple Eight garage.

Randle had been attempting to apologise to Triple Eight driver Broc Feeney following a troubled race for the Castrol Mustang that included contact with both Red Bull Camaros.

The minor nature of the contact and Tickford Racing CEO Simon Brookhouse's measured comments in the aftermath appeared to suggest the matter would go no further.

However, amid comparisons to a 2022 incident that resulted in Barry Ryan receiving a reprimand, it emerged on Monday that Tickford had indeed requested Motorsport Australia investigate the matter.

The stewards have now delivered their verdict, determining that Dutton was guilty of breaching Rule B6.5.1.1.

The rule states that “a person must not intentionally make physical contact with another person except in self-defence”.

Concluded the finding: “The physical contact, being the push, is admitted and there was no contest as to it being intentional.

“It was not made in self-defence and even if it was intended to be in defence of others, it was in the circumstances unnecessary and unreasonable.

“The Stewards find a breach of Rule B6.5.1 to be established and have determined to issue a Reprimand to the Triple 8 Authorised Representative.”

A stewards' decision document outlined that Dutton defended his action on the grounds that he was concerned Randle had arrived to physically confront Brown.

“The Authorised Representative (Dutton) considered that the Driver of Car 55 not removing his helmet was an indication of possible aggression,” it read.

“The effect of the Authorised Representative's evidence was that the push was a protective measure to avoid violence to his staff.”

However, the stewards deemed that the physical contact was neither reasonable nor necessary.

“A physical confrontation between the Drivers of Cars 55 and either of the Triple 8 Drivers was very unlikely,” read their report.

“The Driver of Car 88 (Feeney) was not in the garage and the Driver of Car 87 (Brown) was at the podium a considerable distance away.

“The Supercars Media footage does not support the Authorised Representative's version of events.

“The Authorised Representative's first response to the Driver of Car 55's presence is the push despite the body language of the Team Principal (Jamie Whincup) with whom the Driver was speaking being quite inconsistent with the notion that the Driver was threatening.”