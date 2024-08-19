The Erebus owner took to social media today in response to the altercation between Thomas Randle and Mark Dutton on Sunday afternoon in Tasmania.

Having made contact with Broc Feeney late in Sunday's race, Randle approached the Triple Eight garage to apologise to his rival.

Having initially conversed with T8 managing director Jamie Whincup, Randle went to enter the garage – only to be stopped and physically pushed back outside by team manager Mark Dutton.

The incident was unquestionably reminiscent of the fracas between Erebus CEO Barry Ryan and Team 18 driver Mark Winterbottom at Pukekohe two years ago.

In that case, Winterbottom entered the Erebus garage after clashing with then-Erebus driver Will Brown, Ryan defusing the situation with a light push.

That caught the eye of Motorsport Australia with Ryan formally reprimanded for the physical contact.

The governing body confirmed to Speedcafe last night that the Randle/Dutton incident had not been referred to the stewards, something that caught Klimenko's attention.

“It was a very interesting weekend,” she wrote.

“We were racing in Tasmania, and I was home watching, and could not believe it when Dutton and Whincup put their hands on Randle when he tried to apologise, a rule which got Barry Ryan in trouble and punished.

“As the rule states, no one from any team may physically touch someone from another team.

“But all things being as they are in Supercars, as far as I know neither of them got a summons to appear in front of the stewards. And people wonder why I have so little faith in the sport as it is at the moment.

“Most rules have gone out the window and changed to suit the occasion. Oh well, nothing I can do but hope that one day my faith will come back.”